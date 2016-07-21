Preview: Tigers at White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are trying to remain in range of the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians as they open a four-game series on Thursday against the host Chicago White Sox. Detroit is a distant 7 1/2 games behind the soaring Indians and the club's better option may be focusing on closing in on Toronto, Boston and Houston in the wild-card race.

Chicago has fallen 10 games behind the Indians after a 1-5 road trip that concluded with Wednesday's 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Seattle Mariners, marking the second time in three games that the White Sox blew a late three-run lead. "It is tough, especially when you're leading both the ones that you lose late," White Sox manager Robin Ventura told reporters afterward. “Those are always tough to be able to bounce back." The Tigers will try to get their bats moving again after scoring just four total runs while losing two of three home games to the AL-worst Minnesota Twins. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler is 8-for-24 with three homers since the resumption of play after the All-Star break and hit his 36th career leadoff homer for the lone run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (2-9, 4.95 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (4-11, 5.10)

Pelfrey gave up two runs and five hits in six innings while beating the White Sox on June 4 - the lone time he has beaten Chicago in 10 career starts. He lost 11 days later when he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings and is 1-5 with a 5.81 ERA lifetime against the White Sox. Pelfrey is 0-6 in nine road starts this season despite a respectable 3.53 ERA.

Shields was superb in his last outing when he gave up one run and two hits in eight innings but he suffered the loss in a 1-0 decision against the Los Angeles Angels. He has a 1.91 ERA over his last four starts - allowing two or fewer runs in each - after initially struggling upon being acquired from the San Diego Padres in early June. Shields is 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA in 20 career starts against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier has gone deep in three consecutive games and boasts 28 homers, tied with Baltimore's Mark Trumbo for most in the majors.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits in Wednesday's loss but has just one extra-base hit (a double) and two RBIs in July.

3. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera fell a homer shy of the cycle on Wednesday and is 9-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Tigers 5