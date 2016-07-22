Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer is making a strong case for American League Rookie of the Year honors and looks to record his 10th victory of the season when the Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. Fulmer has a spectacular 0.69 ERA over his last 10 starts and is 7-1 during the stretch.

Fulmer has been solid on the road with a 7-2 mark and 2.43 ERA in 10 starts and looks to guide the Tigers to their second consecutive win in the series. Detroit posted a 2-1 victory Thursday in a game shortened to 6 1/2 innings because of rain as second baseman Ian Kinsler hit his fourth homer since the All-Star break and 20th of the campaign. First baseman Miguel Cabrera also went deep — the homer was his first since June 29 — to raise his career RBI count to 1,499. The White Sox have dropped seven of their past eight games and have scored one run or fewer in five of the defeats.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (9-2, 2.13 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jacob Turner (0-1, 18.00)

Fulmer received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in a season-high eight innings against the Kansas City Royals. The performance marked the first time since May 15 that he gave up more than one earned run but he didn't allow a homer for the eighth time in nine starts. Fulmer, who has allowed three or fewer hits in six of his 14 starts, is holding opposing batters to a .206 average.

Turner is getting another opportunity despite allowing eight runs and seven hits in four innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in his White Sox debut. The 25-year-old is temporarily filling the rotation spot of Carlos Rodon, who is on the disabled list with a wrist injury. Turner was the ninth overall selection by the Tigers in 2009 and was 1-2 with an 8.28 ERA in six career starts for Detroit before being shipped to the Marlins in a 2012 trade.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox C Alex Avila (hamstring) experienced a setback during a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte and could be sidelined for another month.

2. Detroit has scored just 10 runs over its last five games but has gone 3-2.

3. Chicago 2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) departed Thursday's game after three innings.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, White Sox 1