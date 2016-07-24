Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Chris Sale could be changing uniforms by the trade deadline, but his apparent distaste for his own uniform has put the Chicago White Sox in a rough spot heading into the last day of a four-game set with the visiting Detroit Tigers. Saturday's game was suspended due to rain with the teams tied after eight innings and will resume at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday - to be followed by the finale of the series.

Sale was scheduled to start Saturday's game but was sent home by the White Sox for a "non-physical" incident in the clubhouse, which reportedly was due to cutting up Chicago's throwback uniforms, multiple media outlets reported. With its 14-game winner banished, Chicago used six relievers Saturday after going through a half-dozen bullpen arms in Friday's contest. Despite the strain on his pitching staff, manager Robin Ventura said Sale is not an option to start Sunday for the White Sox, who have lost seven of eight since the All-Star break. Justin Upton homered and Nick Castellano recorded an RBI single before the rains came to forge a late tie for Detroit, which is 5 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sánchez (5-11, 6.60 ERA) vs. White Sox LH José Quintana (8-8, 3.13)

Although he's lost three consecutive starts, Sanchez provided a glimmer of hope in his last outing, striking out a season-high 10 while allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings in a loss to Minnesota. He was hit hard in his previous two turns, giving up a combined 12 runs and failing to get past 4 1/3 frames in each. Already banished to the bullpen twice this season, he's 2-6 lifetime with a 5.26 ERA versus Chicago.

Quintana won his third straight start in Seattle last time out, striking out seven and permitting one run over six innings. The winning streak following a nine-start drought for the 27-year-old Colombian, who was 0-6 during a dry spell that lasted nearly two months. Victor Martinez (14-for-33), Miguel Cabrera (13-for-35) and Mike Aviles (10-for-26) have hurt Quintana, who gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings at Detroit last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Martinez has received four intentional walks in the series.

2. White Sox DH Avisail Garcia homered Saturday, his first blast since May 28.

3. Upton's homer was his first in 53 career at-bats versus Chicago.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, White Sox 4