Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Justin Verlander and Chris Sale will match up for the second time in six days when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon to kick off a three-game series. The Tigers, tied with Baltimore for the second wild card, swept the White Sox last week in a three-game set at Detroit.

Justin Upton found himself on the bench after going without an extra-base hit or RBI in his first 14 games in August, but he has returned to the lineup with a fury. Since a three-game benching, Upton has swatted seven homers to go with 18 RBIs in his last 14 contests to fuel a 10-4 surge for Detroit, which is 5 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. Fellow outfielder J.D. Martinez is 9-for-22 with a pair of homers and four doubles during a six-game hitting streak. Jose Abreu is 11-for-25 with four homers and 13 RBIs over the past five games for Chicago, which has not won a series against a division foe since the end of June.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (14-7, 3.30 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (15-7, 3.10)

Verlander entered June with a 4-5 record but he's 10-2 since that time and has surrendered two runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts. He did not factor in the decision last time out against Sale and the White Sox despite allowing a pair of homers among three hits while striking out nine over seven innings. Abreu is 10-for-27 with four homers off Verlander, who is 19-13 with a 3.87 ERA against Chicago.

Sale has won only once in eight starts since the All-Star break, seeing another strong performance go for naught with his eight innings of two-run ball in Detroit on Wednesday. It's the seventh time during that stretch Sale has allowed three runs or fewer and his third consecutive start of at least eight innings. Victor Martinez is 19-for-42 with four homers and nine RBIs against Sale, who owns an 8-7 record and 3.09 ERA versus Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has hit safely in six straight games (11-for-24) following a woeful 3-for-45 slump.

2. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier, who needs one homer to eclipse his career high of 35, is batting .132 against Detroit in 2016.

3. Tigers RHP Francisco Rodriguez needs one save to move past John Franco (424) for fourth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, White Sox 3