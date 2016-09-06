Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Miguel Cabrera became just the fourth player to hit 300 home runs in the storied history of the Detroit Tigers, and he looks to continue his hot streak Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set against the host Chicago White Sox. Cabrera went 4-for-5 with two homers in Monday's 5-3, 11-inning victory in the series opener and is 10-for-23 with three blasts during his five-game hitting streak.

The 33-year-old Cabrera raised this year's home run total to 31 - he has hit 301 overall for Detroit - while posting his 10th career 30-homer season and sixth four-hit performance of the campaign. "He's probably one of the most elite right-hand hitters in the history of the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters afterward. "He continues to hit. He's got a tremendous, mechanically sound swing and he's extremely strong." Justin Upton hit a three-run shot in the 11th as Detroit won for the 11th time in 14 games to remain tied with Baltimore for the American League's second wild-card spot. Chicago has dropped six of its last eight games and leadoff hitter Adam Eaton is struggling to make contact, going 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his last two contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (5-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-6, 4.05)

Boyd, who is making his 15th start of the season, has won five straight decisions. He did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Aug. 29, when he gave up two runs and seven hits in four innings. Boyd has struggled in three career outings versus Chicago, posting a 6.39 ERA while working a total of only 12 2/3 frames.

Gonzalez is returning from a groin injury he suffered on Aug. 11. He was roughed up in a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, giving up seven runs - six earned - and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings, but has pronounced himself healthy. Gonzalez is 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA and .380 batting average against in eight career outings (six starts) versus the Tigers and has struggled against Cabrera (6-for-13, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (finger) hopes to return to the lineup after being limited to pinch-running duties on Monday.

2. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said the club is considering shutting down struggling RHP James Shields (5-17) after the veteran tweaked his back in his last turn.

3. Detroit RHP Francisco Rodriguez registered his 39th save of the year and the 425th of his career on Monday, passing John Franco for sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, White Sox 3