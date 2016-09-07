Preview: Tigers at White Sox

Jose Abreu has hit five home runs over his last seven games and looks to continue swinging a hot bat when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series. Chicago's first baseman belted a solo shot in Tuesday's 2-0 victory and is 17-for-42 with 14 RBIs over his last nine contests.

Abreu has registered 23 homers and 87 RBIs on the season and always has fared well against scheduled Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez, going 9-for-17 with two blasts, three doubles and seven RBIs. White Sox rookie Tim Anderson is faring well this month, going 8-for-21 with two doubles and two runs scored as he continues to prove he's capable of being the starting shortstop next season. The Tigers were hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, and the loss - just their fourth in 15 contests - dropped them one game behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild-card spot. Miguel Cabrera, who hit two homers in the series opener, is 15-for-41 with two blasts against scheduled Chicago starter Jose Quintana.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (7-13, 5.70 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (11-10, 3.05)

Sanchez settled for a no-decision against Kansas City in his last turn as he gave up three unearned runs and five hits in five innings. He has recorded just one victory over his last seven turns, giving up five or more runs twice and allowing fewer than two earned runs on four occasions. Sanchez is 3-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 12 career appearances (10 starts) against the White Sox, including a 1-1 mark and 3.60 ERA in four appearances (two starts) this year.

Quintana was roughed up for seven runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to Minnesota in his last turn. The poor effort occurred after a stretch during which he gave up two or fewer runs in seven of eight starts since the All-Star break. He blanked Detroit over 6 2/3 frames in a no-decision on July 24 and posted a victory on Aug. 4, when he allowed three runs and eight hits in 7 1/3 innings to improve to 5-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 16 career outings versus the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (finger) is expected to be kept out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game.

2. Chicago RHP David Robertson recorded his 34th save on Tuesday - matching last season's total - and is five shy of his career high established in 2014 with the New York Yankees.

3. Detroit activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) from the 15-day disabled list and plan to start him Saturday against Baltimore.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Tigers 4