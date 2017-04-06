Eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 season, James Shields was forced to wait two extra days for a shot at redemption. Shields and the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday after the teams were rained out on Monday and Wednesday, sandwiched around a 6-3 win by Detroit in Tuesday's contest.

Shields split last season between San Diego and Chicago and lost a combined 19 games with a 5.85 ERA. The veteran right-hander was able to "work out a few kinks" in the bullpen earlier this month in preparation for what he hopes is a better season in 2017. Detroit, which originally planned to start Jordan Zimmermann on Wednesday, instead will give the ball to Matthew Boyd, who notched a 2.10 ERA in 25 2/3 spring innings. “This spring I’ve grown as a pitcher,” said Boyd, who turned 26 in February and is hoping for better results against the White Sox than he had last season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2016: 6-5, 4.53 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (2016: 6-19, 5.85)

Boyd faced the White Sox four times in 2016, posting a 5.03 ERA as Chicago batted .329 against him. Among the White Sox players who have good career numbers against Boyd are Jose Abreu (5-for-10, two HRs) and Melky Cabrera (4-for-10). Boyd limited left-handed batters to a .172 batting average last season, while right-handers hit more than 100 points better at .276.

Shields had won double-digit games every season since 2007 before completely falling apart last season, when his WHIP was 1.60 and he struck out 81 fewer hitters than the previous season in the same number of starts (33). He made four starts against Detroit, going 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA and a .333 opponents' batting average. Miguel Cabrera (.375 in 64 at-bats) has had terrific success against Shields, while Ian Kinsler homered four times against him in 61 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF Justin Upton left the opener with a bruised knee that is not "long-term," according to manager Brad Ausmus.

2. Tigers LHP Kyle Ryan will not be available Thursday as he expects to be on paternity leave until Friday.

3. White Sox LF Cody Asche and SS Tim Anderson each struck out three times Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, White Sox 3