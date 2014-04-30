(Updated: CORRECTS spelling on Al Alburquerque)

Tigers 5, White Sox 1: Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Bryan Holaday and Victor Martinez each knocked in a pair of runs as visiting Detroit beat Chicago to sweep the two-game series.

Holaday’s two-run double capped a four-run uprising in the fourth inning for the Tigers and Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler each added two hits. Scherzer (3-1) allowed four hits, three walks and struck out seven in 105 pitches to earn his third consecutive victory.

Dayan Viciedo registered two doubles and scored on Tyler Flowers’ RBI single in the ninth inning for the White Sox, who left eight on base – six in the first four innings. Hector Noesi (0-2) made his first start for Chicago, yielding four runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Noesi allowed one hit through the first three innings before Torii Hunter doubled to lead off the fourth, moved to third on Cabrera’s single and scored on Victor Martinez’s sacrifice fly. J.D. Martinez followed with a double, later scoring on Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly before Holaday lined a shot into the left-field corner for a 4-0 lead.

Scherzer struck out Adam Dunn with two on and two out in the third and fanned Flowers and Marcus Semien with two on to end the fourth. Al Alburquerque pitched a perfect seventh for the Tigers and Joba Chamberlain matched him in the eighth before Victor Martinez walked with the bases to push across a run in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hunter extended his hitting streak to eight games and is 14-for-35 in that span. … Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 to break the all-time club record for hits through April with 40, passing 1B Paul Konerko (39 in 2002). … The White Sox start a three-game series at Cleveland and Detroit travels to Kansas City to begin a three-game set on Friday.