White Sox 6, Tigers 5: Jose Abreu homered and Conor Gillaspie drove in two runs as Chicago took the series opener from visiting Detroit.

Gordon Beckham added three hits and an RBI and Adam Eaton drove in a run among two hits for the White Sox, who snapped a three-game slide. Hector Noesi (2-4) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn his second straight win and three relievers bridged the gap to Ronald Belisario, who surrendered back-to-back doubles leading off the ninth before retiring the next three hitters for his sixth save.

Miguel Cabrera was in the starting lineup after leaving Sunday’s game with hamstring tightness and homered while Victor Martinez added a two-run blast for the Tigers. Eugenio Suarez added a solo blast but Rick Porcello (8-4) started for Detroit and was knocked around for six runs – five earned and nine hits in five-plus innings.

Eaton led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Beckham’s single that glanced off Porcello’s ankle before the White Sox made it 2-0 on Gillaspie’s RBI single in the third. Cabrera blasted a 2-2 fastball halfway up the stands in left-center to get Detroit on the board in the fourth and Suarez’s solo shot to left-center tied it in the fifth.

Chicago jumped right back in front in the bottom of the frame, getting the go-ahead single from Gillaspie before Abreu launched his 18th home run to left-center. Martinez got two runs back on one swing in the sixth, but Eaton singled in a run in the bottom of the frame and the White Sox bullpen took care of the rest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Noesi had gone 40 games – 19 starts – between victories before earning the win in his last two turns. … Suarez was playing his fourth major-league game and hit his second homer while collecting his fourth RBI. … Beckham has recorded multiple hits in four of the last seven games to lift his average to .298.