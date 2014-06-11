FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tigers at White Sox, ppd.
June 11, 2014 / 12:42 AM / 3 years ago

Tigers at White Sox, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tigers at White Sox, ppd.: Tuesday’s contest pitting Detroit at Chicago was postponed due to rain.

No immediate make-up date has been announced as the American League Central rivals will play single games Wednesday and Thursday. The sputtering Tigers aren’t slated to return to the Windy City until Aug. 29-31 for a three-game series against the White Sox.

Tuesday’s starters will be pushed back one day as Chicago left-hander John Danks (4-5, 4.32 ERA) faces Detroit stud Justin Verlander (6-5, 4.19) while White Sox southpaw Chris Sale (5-0, 2.06) tangles with right-hander Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.38) in the series finale.

After a scintillating start to the season, the division-leading Tigers have lost seven of nine and 15 of their last 21. The White Sox posted a 6-5 decision in the series opener Monday to snap a three-game losing skid.

