Tigers 4, White Sox 0: Max Scherzer fired a three-hitter en route to his first career shutout and Victor Martinez homered as Detroit avoided a three-game sweep in Chicago.

Scherzer (8-2), who had a 6.84 ERA over his last four turns, won for the third time in as many starts against the White Sox this season after walking three and striking out eight in his 113-pitch outing. Miguel Cabrera drove in a pair with an infield single and Bryan Holaday had a career-high three hits as the Tigers won for only the seventh time in 23 games after opening the season with a 27-12 mark.

Chris Sale (5-1) fanned 10 over seven frames, but got saddled with the loss despite yielding only one run on five hits. Alexei Ramirez doubled in the fourth, Gordon Beckham doubled in theeighth and Adam Dunn singled in the ninth to account for the onlythree hits Chicago could muster against the Tigers’ ace.

Scherzer diffused the only two scoring threats he faced in consecutive innings, forcing Beckham to fly out to end the third following walks to Alejandro De Aza and Adam Eaton. He stranded two more in scoring position in the fourth when Dayan Viciedo popped out after Conor Gillaspie reached on an error to lead off the inning and Ramirez moved him to third.

Martinez made Chicago pay for its missed opportunities to lead off the fifth, lifting a 2-1 slider over the middle of the plate a few feet over the fence in left. The Tigers added a pair of runs during an odd play with two outs in the eighth when Beckham fumbled the ball on a barehanded attempt on Cabrera’s grounder near second base and Holaday tacked on another score with an RBI single in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Martinez, who improved to 13-for-25 all-time against Sale, recorded his 16th homer – matching the number of strikeouts he has in 234 at-bats this season. … Scherzer is 8-1 with a 1.89 ERA over his last 10 starts against Chicago. … The White Sox acquired OF Matt Tuiasosopo from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations Thursday.