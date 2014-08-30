FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White Sox 6, Tigers 3 (1st game)
August 30, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

White Sox 6, Tigers 3 (1st game)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

White Sox 6, Tigers 3 (Game 1): Chris Sale rebounded from a rocky start to record a season-high 13 strikeouts and Adam Dunn belted a two-run homer as host Chicago won the opening contest of a doubleheader.

Tyler Flowers also went deep as the White Sox teed off on Max Scherzer (15-5) en route to claiming just their second win in 11 outings. Rookie Jose Abreu drove in a run among his three singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games and Alexei Ramirez ripped an RBI ground-rule double and scored twice.

Ian Kinsler homered to lead off the contest and Victor Martinez launched a two-run shot later in the first inning for the Tigers, who reside one game behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central while seeing their lead dip to a half-game over Seattle for the second wild card. Scherzer permitted a season-high six runs on nine hits and struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Sale (11-3) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings to notch his first win since July 26. Three relievers finished the job, with Jake Petricka inducing Kinsler to ground into a game-ending double play to secure his 10th save.

After a pair of blasts staked Detroit to an early 3-0 advantage, Chicago chipped away as Ramirez scored on an error in the bottom of the frame before his ground-rule double in the third plated Adam Eaton. Ramirez came around to score on Abreu’s single to center before Dunn deposited a 2-1 curveball from Scherzer over the wall in right for his 20th homer - and first since Aug. 13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Scherzer was thwarted in this chance to become the AL’s first 16-game winner while trying to improve to 5-0 versus the White Sox in a single season for the first time since Cleveland’s Jim Kern accomplished the feat in 1976. ... Eaton continues to feast on Detroit pitching, collecting two hits to improve to 5-for-8 in the series while recording 13 hits in his last 22 at-bats versus the Tigers. ... The contest was originally scheduled for June 10, which was rained out.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.