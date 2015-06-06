White Sox 4, Tigers 3 (11)

CHICAGO -- Detroit reliever Alex Wilson hit Avisail Garcia with a pitch with the bases loaded to score Adam Eaton with a go-ahead run as the Chicago White Sox sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss with a 4-3 victory in 11 innings.

Eaton beat out an infield single to open the 11th and reached third on shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s single to center. After Wilson intentionally walked first baseman Jose Abreu to load the bases, he hit Garcia with a 1-2 pitch.

Wilson (1-2) worked one inning, allowing one run and two hits. White Sox reliever Jake Petricka (1-1) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the victory.

Tigers left-handed starter Kyle Ryan scattered three hits but had no decision. He gave up single runs in the first and seventh innings while striking out four and walking just one in seven innings in his first start of the season.

White Sox left-handed starter Jose Quintana also had no decision in a seven-inning effort, giving up three runs and nine hits, walking two and striking out four.

The Tigers appeared on the brink of a 3-2 win with two outs in the ninth. But right-handed reliever Joakim Soria missed a chance for his 16th save, giving up a solo home run to White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche for a 3-3 tie.

Detroit third baseman Josh Wilson broke a 1-1 tie with his one-out single to center in the seventh, driving home right fielder J.D. Martinez and designated hitter Nick Castellanos with his one-out base hit to center for a 3-1 lead.

Garcia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning with his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to right.

White Sox pinch-hitter J.B Shuck led off the eighth with a single to center off right-handed reliever Joba Chamberlain and advance to third on back-to-back sacrifices.

Soria, the third pitcher of the inning, got Ramirez to ground to short to end the threat but gave up the two-out solo homer to center in the next inning to LaRoche that tied the score at 3.

The White Sox opened a rare first-inning lead when designated hitter Jose Abreu doubled in Ramirez with one out for a 1-0 edge.

It was just the 15th run the White Sox have scored this season in the opening inning. Entering Friday, Chicago’s 14 first-inning runs were the fewest in the majors while 46 runs it has allowed in the opening inning were the most.

Tigers left fielder Yoenis Cespedes broke the shutout in the fourth after doubling to right with one out. He tied the score at 1, scoring on Castellanos’ base hit to center.

NOTES: CF Rajai Davis was back with Detroit after paternity leave and led off Friday as the Tigers opened a three-game weekend series in Chicago. To make room, the team optioned OF Daniel Fields to Triple-A Toledo. ... Shortstop Jose Iglesias moved from second to ninth in the order and second baseman Ian Kinsler went from fifth to Iglesias’ former spot in Friday’s series opener in Chicago. ... 1B Miguel Cabrera entered Friday with a 23-game hitting streak, the longest active in the majors and his longest since a 32-game run in 2013. ... Saturday’s middle game features two left-handed starters as the Detroit’s David Price (4-2, 3.15 ERA) goes against Chicago’s John Danks (3-4, 4.81 ERA). ... White Sox LHP Jose Quintana came into Friday’s start tied for lowest run support in the majors. He had an average of just two runs per game through 10 starts. ... In Thursday’s 2-1 loss in 11 innings at Texas, rookie LHP Carlos Rodon, 22, became the youngest White Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters since Jason Bere fanned 12 on Sept. 20, 1993 at California. ... LF Melky Cabrera is the only White Sox player to appear in the same position in every game this season.