Tigers 6, White Sox 4

CHICAGO -- Designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes and left fielder Tyler Collins combined for six hits, three runs and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The win was the second straight since the Tigers (30-28) snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday. Detroit also won its first series since taking two of three from Oakland between May 25-27.

Collins was 3-for-3 with a walk, had an RBI and scored twice, including a tying run on right fielder J.D.Martinez’s two-run homer in the sixth.

Cespedes was 3-for-4 with one run and two RBIs, including one from an eighth inning homer that provided an insurance run.

Right-hander Alfredo Simon (6-3) picked up his second victory in his last three starts. White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija (4-4) took the loss after working 7 1/3 innings.

Right-handed reliever Joakim Soria worked a one-hit, scoreless ninth for his 16th save.

The Tigers claimed a 1-0 lead in the first as Collins singled to center to bring home first baseman Miguel Cabrera from second with two out.

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia replied in the bottom of the inning with his sixth home run of the season. His two-out shot to center on Simon’s 2-1 pitch brought home designated hitter Jose Abreu and first baseman Adam LaRoche for a 3-1 White Sox lead.

Center fielder Adam Eaton’s second-inning triple down the third base line brought home second baseman Carlos Sanchez for a 4-1 Chicago lead.

Collins tripled with one out in the fourth and scored on Martinez’s single to center to cut the White Sox lead to 4-2.

The Tigers took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning thanks to a pair of two-out home runs off Samardzija.

Cespedes sent a 1-0 pitch to right for a solo home run. Collins followed with single to center soared on Martinez’s homer to center, his second of the season.

Martinez’s eighth inning single scored Cespedes from third and chased Samardzija.

The White Sox starter gave up six runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out five in his second straight loss and fourth in their last six games.

Simon allowed four runs on five hits, struck out seven and walked a pair over eighth innings, his longest outing since working eight on May 15 in a 1-0 victory at Pittsburgh.

Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 but reached on a base on balls, saw his on-base streak reach 26 with a first-inning walk from Samardzija.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander struck out nine and allowed one earned run on five hits in a 5 2/3-inning rehab start at Toledo on Saturday. ... It was a tougher outing for RHP Bruce Rondon, who pitched one inning plus four batters and allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and had one strikeout for the Mud Hens. ... The Tigers have an off day on Monday before hosting the Chicago Cubs in a two-game interleague series. RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-7. 5.69 ERA) meets Cubs LHP Jon Lester (4-4, 3.86) in the series opener at Comerica Park. ... The White Sox placed LHP Dan Jennings (1-2, 7.83 ERA) on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday (retroactive to June 5) with inflammation on the left side of his neck. ... Chicago also called up RHP Junior Guerra from Triple-A Charlotte. He was 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA with 40 strikeouts in seven games with the Knights. ... Entering Sunday, the White Sox had lost five consecutive season series with the Tigers since 2010, going 39-61 in that stretch (22-29 at U.S. Cellular Field).