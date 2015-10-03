White Sox 2, Tigers 1

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale made history, left the mound at U.S. Cellular Field for the final time in 2015 to an ovation and reminded Chicago White Sox fans for seven innings why there’s hope for next season.

Sale, who lost his previous four outings, picked up the win in Chicago’s 2-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers. He threw seven-plus innings, struck out seven, allowed five hits and walked one. He placed his name atop one of the White Sox’s oldest single-season records with a strikeout in the second inning.

Sale finished the season with 274 strikeouts, which is the new highest total by a White Sox pitcher in a season, surpassing the previous high of 269 set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

Adam Eaton led the way offensive for Chicago (75-85), going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and right-hander David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 34th save.

Right-hander Alfredo Simon started and took the loss for the Tigers (73-86). Simon, who lost his final three starts of the season, pitched well. He only struck out one in eight innings, but walked just one and allowed two runs.

Rookie Jefry Marte provided the lone Detroit run with a solo homer off Sale in the second inning, giving the Tigers a brief 1-0 lead. Josh Wilson went 2-for-3 and was the only Detroit hitter to get more than one hit off the White Sox’s ace.

Sale’s historic moment happened early. Needing three strikeouts to pass Walsh’s strikeout mark, the lanky lefty tied the White Sox legend with two strikeouts in the first and set the new mark in his second trip to the mound.

Following a solo homer hit by Marte to start the second, Sale fanned Detroit catcher James McCann looking to set the new franchise mark for single-season strikeouts. His accomplishment was noted on the video boards in the outfield concourse and the smattering of fans in attendance gave him an ovation.

His teammates game him something a little more useful in the third, when they handed him a 2-1 lead to work with following Eaton’s two-run double.

NOTES: White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced Friday that manager Robin Ventura is “expected” to be back as manager in 2016. Hahn also confirmed reports that bench coach Mark Parent would not return, and said assistant hitting coach Harold Baines was granted his request for a new position as a team ambassador. Hahn did not set a specific timetable for filling the coaching vacancies. ... According to The Score, 670-AM radio station, White Sox C Tyler Flowers will undergo knee surgery Oct. 9 to take care of damaged cartilage in his right knee. Flowers started Friday. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez did not play Friday. Martinez is day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain, and Cabrera just got a day off from manager Brad Ausmus. Cabrera is expected to play Saturday.