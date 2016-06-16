White Sox's Sale becomes first to win 11

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale became baseball's first 11-game winner after Todd Frazier snapped a seventh-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and the Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Frazier's fly to right scored Tim Anderson, who led off the eighth with a single and advanced to third on Adam Eaton's double. After Tigers manager Brad Ausmus elected to intentionally walk Jose Abreu and Melky Cabrera struck out, Frazier lifted a fly ball to right field that easily scored Anderson, who was 3-for-5 and scored three runs.

The White Sox (33-33) added a run in the eighth on a RBI triple by J.B. Shuck. David Robertson pitched the ninth to earn his 16th save. The Tigers (33-32) put runners on first and third with two outs before Robertson got Jose Iglesias to ground out.

Sale (11-2) struck out seven over his seven innings and allowed three runs and six hits. Washington's Stephen Strasburg failed to pick up his 11th victory after getting a no-decision Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

The Tigers strung together four straight hits off Sale to start the third inning to build a 3-1 lead. Iglesias sparked the inning with a two-run homer before Nick Castellanos delivered a two-out RBI single later in the inning.

The Detroit lead could have been larger if not for a perfect throw by center fielder Shuck, who threw out James McCann at the plate when he attempted to score on a Mike Aviles single after leading off the inning with a double.

Chicago drew even in the fifth inning. Anderson, who was moved up to the leadoff spot Monday, drove a triple into the right field corner and scored on Eaton's groundout. The White Sox drew to within in 3-2 in the fourth when Frazier walked to lead off the inning and then scored on a run-scoring groundout by Brett Lawrie. Dioner Navarro's double advanced Frazier to third. With the tying run on third and only one out, Pelfrey struck out Avisail Garcia and got Shuck to fly out to preserve the lead.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Cabrera's sacrifice fly that scored Anderson, who singled to lead off the inning.

NOTES: DH Victor Martinez (knee) was held out for a third straight day as a preventative measure despite hitting .500 with four home runs and nine RBIs against Wednesday's starter Chris Sale. Manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez could pinch, but didn't want to risk injury. "We need him all year," Ausmus said. ... 3B Mike Aviles returned after leaving Tuesday's game with a wrist injury. Ausmus said Aviles rolled his wrist, but did not sustain any serious injury. ... LHP Justin Wilson was available to pitch after missing a couple of days with a sore elbow. ... The White Sox requested waivers on SS Jimmy Rollins, who was designated for assignment last week. Rollins hit .221 in 149 plate appearances. ... RF Avisail Garcia filled the role of designated hitter, allowing Adam Eaton to return to right field, which he had played all season before Austin Jackson went on the disabled list last week.