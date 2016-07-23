Cabrera spearheads Tigers comeback win vs. White Sox

CHICAGO -- Miguel Cabrera finished 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and hit a go-ahead, two-run single to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 7-5 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Nick Castellanos went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Tigers erased a 5-4 deficit with three runs in the seventh inning. Detroit (51-46) won its second straight game and improved to 6-2 against Chicago.

Jose Abreu went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the White Sox. Justin Morneau added a three-run home run as Chicago (46-50) lost for the eighth time in the past nine games.

Tigers left-hander Kyle Ryan (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the victory.

White Sox right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-1) suffered his first career loss after giving up three runs in 2/3 of an inning. Fulmer loaded the bases with nobody out to set the stage for Detroit's comeback.

Tigers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 27th save.

The Tigers broke through with three runs in the seventh inning. Jose Iglesias hit a bases-loaded groundout to drive in Justin Upton and even the score at 5. Cabrera put the Tigers on top with a two-run single to center field that pushed him past 1,500 RBIs for his career.

Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer did not factor into the decision after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings. Fulmer walked two and struck out four in his shortest outing since June 22.

White Sox right-hander Jacob Turner labored through 101 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Turner surrendered four earned runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out six.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on a run-scoring single to center field by Abreu in the first inning.

Detroit capitalized on a pair of White Sox errors and a wild pitch to go ahead 3-1 in the third inning. Turner snapped a pickoff throw to Abreu at first base as Ian Kinsler attempted to steal second, but Abreu sailed an errant throw into left field.

Kinsler scored during the next at-bat as Cameron Maybin doubled to the right-field corner and advanced to third base on a fielding error by Adam Eaton. Maybin scored moments later when Turner fired a wild pitch into the dirt. Castellanos singled to center field two batters later to cap the three-run inning.

A sacrifice fly by Victor Martinez in the fourth inning increased the Tigers' advantage to 4-1.

The White Sox stormed back with four runs on three hits and a walk in the fifth inning to regain a 5-4 lead. Abreu doubled to right field to score Omar Narvaez. Morneau followed Abreu with a three-run blast to right field for his first home run since May 6, 2015 while with Colorado.

NOTES: White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie was held out of the starting lineup one day after he exited Thursday's game because of tightness in his left hamstring. Manager Robin Ventura said Lawrie was not walking well and underwent an MRI on Friday. "We're still waiting to see what's happening with that," Ventura said. ... Tigers OF Tyler Collins returned to the starting lineup after missing four games because of neck spasms. ... White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino started for only the second time in the past 16 games. "I just like to be reliable, make sure they can count on me," Saladino said. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann is scheduled to make a minor league rehabilitation start Sunday with Triple-A Toledo. Zimmermann has been on the disabled list retroactive to July 1 because of a right neck strain. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 15 starts.