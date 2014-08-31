Ryan helps Tigers split with White Sox

CHICAGO -- Kyle Ryan wasn’t as nervous as he thought he’d be on a major league mound Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field and the crafty left-handed rookie didn’t pitch like it either.

He threw six scoreless innings and led the Detroit Tigers to an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a day-night doubleheader to split the games.

“I didn’t think (the nerves) were bad at all,” Ryan said. “I mean, the first inning, obviously, I think every debut should be like that. But I got them under control, I got a rhythm and I stuck to it.”

Ryan pitched around five hits and two walks and stranded two baserunners three separate times. He threw 60 of his 97 pitches for strikes and kept the White Sox off-balance for most of his outing.

“He’s only throwing 88, 89 mph, but a number of right-handed hitters were late on the fastball, which tells me it’s getting on them quicker than they expected it,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I didn’t know anything about him. I can’t say I was surprised, but I was certainly happy. I don’t know that anyone expected him to come in and do that against some very good offensive hitters. He gave us a huge boost, pitched six strong innings and got us a win.”

Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game because he was Detroit’s designated 26th man for the doubleheader. He’ll likely stick around as much as allowed without being on the Tigers’ roster until it expands Sept. 1 when he’ll be brought back.

A rookie opposed Ryan, as well.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt took the loss for the White Sox (61-75) in his debut and gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks.

“(I was) nervous a little bit, yeah,” Bassitt said. “It was a great lineup I was going up against, but I mean, I try to say the same thing: ‘It’s baseball. It’s still the same game.’ I just (tried) to go out there and compete as much as I could.”

Second baseman Ian Kinsler went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Tigers, who also got two runs and two stolen bases in a 3-for-4 performance by center fielder Ezequiel Carrera.

Detroit has won two of the first three games and will go for the series victory Sunday afternoon.

Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after going 0-for-3 with an RBI. Cabrera, who declined to speak afterward, has been playing through a sore ankle for an extended period. It’s a conundrum that Ausmus is trying to negotiate literally day by day.

”I’ve talked to him about (sitting out a few days), we talked about that in Detroit a few days ago, so it’s a possibility,“ Ausmus said. ”But this thing comes and goes. The past couple days he said it felt real good, and then today it flares up again.

“I don’t know if four or five days will do anything because he comes in from over sleeping overnight and feels good.”

The White Sox won the first game 6-3 after coming back from a 3-0 deficit to beat 2013 American League Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Left-handed ace Chris Sale had a rough start but got better as the game progressed and set a season high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings for the win.

Just as they did in that first game, the Tigers scored first in the nightcap. Detroit took a 2-0 lead off Bassitt in the top of the third inning with three hits, including RBI singles by left fielder Rajai Davis and Kinsler.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the fourth inning, when the Tigers scored three times off three more hits, including a two-run single by Kinsler.

The White Sox (61-75) made it interesting by scoring four runs in the eighth, but Detroit responded with three runs in the top of the ninth to give right-handed closer Joe Nathan a four-run cushion.

“Finally we got something going and (Viciedo) had a big homer to get us close,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You have to be able to hold on to that to give us a shot with being down by one.”

NOTES: The White Sox sent LF Alejandro De Aza to the Baltimore Orioles for 22-year-old minor league RHPs Mark Blackmar and Miguel Chalas. ... Before the second game, the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that won the U.S. championship in the 2014 Little League World Series was honored on the field. Team members were given gifts by the White Sox and individually ran the bases while being applauded by fans and players. ... Former White Sox manager Tony La Russa was also honored on the field before the second game for being nominated to the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. ... The White Sox made three roster moves Saturday. They purchased the contract of RHP Chris Bassitt from Double-A Birmingham to start the second game, optioned RHP Scott Carroll to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled LHP Eric Surkamp from Triple-A to be the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader. ... The Tigers purchased the contract of LHP Kyle Ryan as their 26th man for the doubleheader and designated the contract of RHP Justin Miller for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.