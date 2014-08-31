Sox finish series against Tigers strong with win

CHICAGO -- After making a slew of moves in the morning, the Chicago White Sox finished a four-game series strong against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field.

The White Sox split the series by beating the Tigers 6-2 on a day they traded former designated hitter Adam Dunn to the Oakland Athletics and called up a couple of prospects a day ahead of rosters expanding for the final month.

“We’re going to look a little different for the next month, but for these guys, they just continue to grind and learn how to play and win a game against a very good team,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “I think you’re going to see some guys that are going to compete and you go from there.”

Aided by three Tigers fielding errors in the first two innings, Chicago scored twice in the first and three times in the second to give starter Jose Quintana a quick 5-0 lead.

The left-hander took it from there, limiting Detroit (74-62) to just two runs on six hits in his seven innings and departing with a four-run lead. It was Quintana’s first win and quality start since July 29, also against the Tigers in Detroit.

“It happened,” Quintana said. “The win is back for me. I‘m excited for them. We’ll keep going. We want to finish the year pretty strong.”

First baseman Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while right-fielder Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Chicago (62-75).

Garcia and third baseman Conor Gillaspie had RBI singles in the early rallies off Tigers starter Rick Porcello (15-9), but the other three runs were off errors by shortstop Eugenio Suarez in the first and first baseman Don Kelly and third baseman Nick Castellanos in the second.

Catcher Bryan Holaday was charged with an error on a throw down to second attempting to catch outfielder Moises Sierra stealing in the seventh, giving Detroit a season high of four miscues.

“Out of the gate, we were very poor defensively,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “That’s really the crux of it. It cost us some runs, it cost (Porcello) some pitches early and it cost us the game ultimately.”

Ausmus said he addressed the errors with his team.

“I don’t know that I can necessarily put my finger on as exactly the cause (of them) today,” he said. “I mean, errors are going to happen but they shouldn’t happen like that at the major league level.”

Detroit, which started the day tied for first in the American League Central with the Kansas City Royals, finally got on the board against Quintana in the sixth with two runs on three hits. Second baseman Ian Kinsler doubled home center fielder Rajai Davis for the first run and designated hitter Victor Martinez singled home Kinsler two batters later to make it 5-2 Chicago.

Quintana, however, stemmed the damage by striking out left fielder J.D. Martinez and Castellanos in back-to-back at-bats. He needed only seven more pitches to retire the side in order in the seventh for his last inning of work.

The White Sox also got one of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-2 on Garcia’s second hit, a two-out double to the gap in left center that scored second baseman Carlos Sanchez (2-for-5, RBI, two runs) from first.

Porcello lost for the first time in three starts, but didn’t get much help from his fielders. He allowed six runs on 11 hits, but only three runs were earned thanks to the errors behind him.

“Just didn’t get it done today,” Porcello said. “It’s disappointing the position we’re in, coming into a tie with Kansas city. We want to win these games. We missed out on an opportunity.”

Detroit played without star first baseman Miguel Cabrera, whose play suffered because of soreness in his right ankle. Cabrera was pulled early from the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday night and then wasn’t in the lineup Sunday. Ausmus said his status is day-to-day and the manager doesn’t see that changing “for the foreseeable future.”

NOTES: The White Sox announced a trade Sunday that sent 1B/DH Adam Dunn to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for 23-year-old RHP Nolan Sandburn, a reliever who pitched this season at Advanced Class A Stockton in the California League. Sandburg was selected by Oakland in the second round of the 2012 draft from the University of Arkansas. ... Dunn, 34, told reporters that he will likely retire after the season. ... Chicago also made four additional roster moves. The White Sox optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Triple-A Charlotte following his start Saturday night. Sunday they returned OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) from the 15-day disabled list and recalled LHP Scott Snodgress and 1B/DH Andy Wilkins from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Detroit RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique) is scheduled to throw off flat ground Monday, off the front of the mound. The Tigers will call up OF Tyler Collins (Triple-A Toledo), OF Steven Moya (Double-A Erie) and INF Hernan Perez (Triple-A Toledo) Monday, when rosters expand. They plan to recall LHP Robbie Ray (Triple-A Toledo), LHP Kyle Lobstein (Triple-A Charlotte) and C James McCann (Triple-A Toledo) on Tuesday.