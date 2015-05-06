Samardzija helps White Sox end skid with win over Tigers

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox needed a big start from Jeff Samardzija. He gave them that, and maybe a little more.

Samardzija threw seven strong innings and the White Sox ended their five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Samardzija allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out seven for the White Sox, who were coming off a four-game sweep in Minnesota when they were outscored 31-8. For Samardzija (2-2), it was a needed recovery from his previous start, when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings against the Orioles in front of no fans at Camden Yards.

“It was just a good night for him. He picked us up big,” manager Robin Ventura said. “The way last week’s gone, for him to go out and compete and give us that kind of performance, great. That’s what he was brought here to do and he did it and it was a big boost for us.”

It was also a painful night for Samardzija.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh, Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler lined a ball off the right forearm under the elbow of Samardzija, who recovered to throw out Kinsler at first to end the inning. Ventura said Samardzija underwent an x-ray after the game though the right-hander seemed OK.

Samardzija was in good spirits after the game though he was sporting a red mark where the ball hit him -- complete with the imprints of the ball’s seams.

“I‘m good,” Samardzija said. “If (Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent) Seabrook can stay in the game taking a puck off the face, I can stay in the game with a ball off the arm.”

Third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s two-run triple capped a four-run third against Detroit starter Shane Greene (3-2).

Reliever David Robertson picked up his fourth save for Chicago, which scored five runs for the first time since April 26 against the Kansas City Royals.

While the White Sox bounced back from their recent struggles, Greene (3-2) couldn’t turn around his recent woes. Greene went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, five hits, and four walks.

“He worked on some things (mechanically), thought he found some things in between this start and the last start,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ve already talked to (Tigers pitching coach Jeff Jones), we have some ideas where to go from here.”

In his last three appearances, Greene has given up 20 earned runs in 11 innings and saw his earned-run average balloon to 5.56. Acquired this offseason from the New York Yankees, Greene won his first three decisions but has dropped two of his last three starts for the Tigers.

Catcher Alex Avila’s second-inning home run gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead but Greene couldn’t keep control of Chicago, leading to Detroit’s third loss in five games.

“This isn’t the first time it’s ever happened to me. Probably won’t be the last,” Greene said. “Just got to keep working.”

The Tigers took that 1-0 lead when center fielder Anthony Gose scored on Kinsler’s single in the first.

Chicago tied the game in the bottom half of the first on an RBI single by first baseman Jose Abreu.

Avila gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead with two outs in the second on his second home run that popped out of right fielder Melky Cabrera’s glove and over the fence.

Greene allowed four runs in the third that allowed the White Sox to take a 5-2 lead.

Second baseman Micah Johnson led off with an infield single, and after Eaton grounded out, Greene walked three straight, including designated hitter Adam LaRoche with the bases loaded to even the game. Right fielder Avisail Garcia’s fielder’s choice gave Chicago the 3-2 lead, and Gillaspie followed with a two-run triple, ending Greene’s night.

It also propelled Chicago to a win it needed. After their recent troubles, serious questions have been asked about the White Sox and what direction they’re heading.

Samardzija, though, doesn’t seem too worried.

“We’re going to turn this thing around. We’re going to force it to turn around and we’ve got the guys to do it,” Samardzija said. “There shouldn’t be any worries.”

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) underwent his third MRI on Tuesday. Verlander hasn’t pitched this season and said he’s “itching” to get back. ... INF Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) wasn’t in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said he had Iglesias in the lineup but took him out because of a possibility the field could be wet. ... Ausmus said RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla., to Detroit on Friday to continue his rehab. ... Chicago general manager Rick Hahn was asked about the status of manager Robin Ventura and said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to sit here and say ‘This guy is getting sent to the minors’ or ‘That guy is getting traded’ or ‘This guy is going to be replaced.'” ... OF Adam Eaton (illness) was back in the lineup after missing Chicago’s previous three games. ... RHP Matt Albers (right pinkie) will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery last week for an injury suffered during Chicago’s fight with Kansas City. ... In Wednesday’s game, Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon (4-1, 3.13 ERA) is expected to face White Sox LHP Chris Sale (2-1, 5.32 ERA).