Tigers post 4-1 win behind Lobstein

CHICAGO -- Kyle Lobstein prefers to keep things simple in his approach.

The Detroit Tigers left-hander understands that if he makes the pitches he needs and allows the defense to do the rest, things should work out fine.

That was certainly the case on Thursday when Lobstein allowed only five hits in 7 2/3 innings in a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

Lobstein, who worked at least seven innings for the third straight outing, got 13 White Sox hitters to hit the ball on the ground. But the ground-ball outs didn’t come any bigger than they did in the fourth inning when the Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out in a tie game.

Lobstein got White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez to ground out to third baseman Nick Castellanos, who tagged the bag at third and then fired the ball home to complete the double play to keep the score tied.

“That obviously can change the course of a game right there,” said Lobstein, who improved to 3-2. “Momentum swings back to our side.”

The Tigers (18-11) wasted little time taking advantage, scoring what proved to be the winning run in the top of the fifth when center fielder Rajai Davis scored on a groundout by first baseman Miguel Cabrera that White Sox third baseman Gordon Beckham failed to field cleanly.

The double play the inning before proved to be an important moment.

“That’s the way the game goes sometimes,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You’d like (the ground ball) a little more up the middle there and get something more out of that, but we had some opportunities off (Lobstein) in that inning.”

Designated hitter Victor Martinez paced the Tigers’ offense with three hits. His third hit -- an eighth-inning single -- provided the Tigers (18-11) with a two-run lead. Detroit blew a three-run, eighth-inning lead in a 7-6 loss on Wednesday, giving the White Sox their second straight in the series.

Chicago (10-15) was looking for its first series sweep over Detroit since 2008 and its first sweep of its American League Central rivals at home since 2006.

Instead, the Tigers used only seven hits to do just enough to leave town with a victory.

“It’s a pretty good lineup,” White Sox starter Jose Quintana said. “(The) last two years, they (won) the division. (They) have power and contact, too. But no matter what, you try to get quick outs and get longer in the game.”

The Tigers struck early when Cabrera scored on a Quintana wild pitch after being hit by a pitch with two outs in the first inning.

The White Sox didn’t pick up their first hit until the fourth inning when right fielder Avisail Garcia’s single scored left fielder Melky Cabrera, who reached on an error to lead off the inning.

Castellanos pushed Detroit’s lead to three runs in the eighth, scoring first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who had been intentionally walked after second baseman Ian Kinsler led off the inning with a double and scored on Martinez’s single.

Quintana (1-3) took the loss for the White Sox, giving up the two runs, four hits and two walks in five innings while striking out six.

Lobstein, who yielded two hits in eighth, avoided trouble by getting center fielder Adam Eaton to ground into a double play before being relieved by reliever Joakim Soria with two outs. Soria struck out Abreu to end the inning before striking out the side in the ninth.

The Tigers finished their six-game road trip at .500, which would have been easier for manager Brad Ausmus to live with had it not been for Wednesday night’s meltdown.

“If we hold on (Wednesday night), it’s a good road trip,” he said. “Now it’s just an OK road trip.”

NOTES: White Sox LHP Chris Sale dropped his appeal of his five-game suspension Thursday stemming from his involvement the bench-clearing brawl against Kansas City involving Royals RHP Yordano Ventura and White Sox CF Adam Eaton. Sale, who picked up a no-decision Wednesday against the Tigers, will be eligible to rejoin the White Sox on Tuesday in Milwaukee and will pitch on five day’s rest against the Brewers. ... The White Sox have committed seven errors in their last three games and were tied for 26th in the majors with a .977 fielding percentage (20 errors) entering Thursday’s game. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias (left groin strain) did not play after aggravating the injury he sustained Sunday. Iglesias played on Wednesday but experienced groin tightness overnight after scoring from second base in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox. Manager Brad Ausmus said the injury could keep Iglesias out a couple of days. Hernan Perez started in Iglesias’ place.