White Sox stun Tigers with eighth-inning rally

CHICAGO -- Throughout their early-season struggles, the Chicago White Sox players maintained their confidence was high and things would turn around soon.

Sometimes, though, something positive is needed to confirm the faith.

That moment may have come Wednesday night as the White Sox scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to turn an almost certain defeat into a dramatic 7-6 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera drove in four runs -- three of them on a game-tying, eighth-inning home run -- and right fielder Avisail Garcia knocked in the winning run later in the eighth as Chicago beat first-place Detroit for the second straight time.

”I mean, we needed that,“ Garcia said. ”We needed to come back like that late in the game. If we keep doing that, it’s going to be good for us.

“Let’s see what happens and continue to play hard.”

The White Sox were just four outs from a 6-3 defeat before they rallied.

Second baseman Micah Johnson, who had three hits, started things with a two-out single off the glove of third baseman Nick Castellanos, and center fielder Adam Eaton followed with a walk. Cabrera then launched a long homer over the right field fence against reliever Joba Chamberlain (0-1) to tie the score at 6.

It was Cabrera’s first homer of the season. Before Wednesday, he had just six RBIs on the season.

“I feel very good because I ... hit the home run to tie the game in that situation,” Cabrera said. “And because we can make up four runs in the inning and get the win, which is most important to us.”

That’s right, Chicago wasn’t through. After Cabrera rounded the bases, first baseman Jose Abreu singled and went to third on a base hit by designated hitter Adam LaRoche. Garcia then stroked a single to center to give the White Sox the lead.

Closer David Robertson pitched the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season. Zach Putnam (1-1) got the win despite giving up a run in his lone inning.

Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez snapped out of an early-season funk with a home run and four RBIs. He provided the Tigers with the 6-3 lead in the top of the eighth with a run-scoring single.

“I felt really good,” Chamberlain said. “Everything felt like it came out really well. These ones are the frustrating ones, where you feel good and they just did a good job of hitting it. You can’t take anything away from them.”

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus was asked what he saw from Chamberlain.

“I saw six straight hits,” Ausmus said. “I‘m not going to dissect it at this point, but obviously that was the key to the game.”

The comeback bailed out Chicago starter Chris Sale, who allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. It was the second consecutive subpar outing for the left-hander, who was roughed up for eight runs on nine hits in three innings at Minnesota on April 30.

“It’s a great win,” Sale said. “I just wish I was a part of it.”

Tigers starter Alfredo Simon limited to Chicago to three runs on five hits and four walks in five innings and was in line for the win.

White Sox third baseman Conor Gillaspie hit a solo homer in the second inning.

Chamberlain took the loss, but Castellanos took the blame.

“We battled off of Sale and got the runs we needed,” the third baseman said. “Joba went out and did a great job. If I catch that line drive, we’re out of there with a three-run lead and (closer Joakim) Soria coming in to close the game.”

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander had an MRI exam Wednesday that showed the inflammation around his right triceps has subsided. He was cleared to start throwing and played catch for about 50 tosses before the game. “He was more than just lobbing it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was actually throwing it and said he felt fine.” ... White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, who won the series opener Tuesday, dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension stemming from the brawl with the Royals last month and began serving it the penalty Wednesday. He’s eligible to return Monday at Milwaukee. ... Because Samardzija’s next start was pushed back a day, rookie LHP Carlos Rodon will make his first major league start Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. ... Chicago designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. He spent the past three weeks on the disabled list after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings early this season.