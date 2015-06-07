Behind Price, Tigers end eight-game losing streak

CHICAGO -- The monkey is finally off the Detroit Tigers’ backs.

Their 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday snapped an eight-game losing streak as left-hander David Price pitched a complete game and his teammates contributed all-around efforts.

”It was good to see two-out hits, two-out run production, two-out RBIs, extra-base hits,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ”We did a lot of good things offensively that we haven’t seen in recent days.

“Everybody contributed in some fashion today.”

First baseman Miguel Cabrera clubbed his 12th homer of the season in the fifth inning to give Price a 2-1 lead and reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 25 games.

Price (5-2) picked up his second win in three starts as he gave up five hits, walked two and struck out 11, one off his career high. The complete game was his second of the season and 13th of his career.

“He was outstanding. He gave us exactly what we needed,” Ausmus said.

Price struck out seven straight batters between the fourth and sixth innings.

“The best games that I’ve thrown this year (I‘ve) dominated the glove-side fastball,” Price said. “If I can do that, they have to respect it.”

Price was aided by key defensive plays in the early innings.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “That game could have been completely different. With (Jose) Abreu’s first at-bats he hits two balls right on the screws and we were able to get three outs of it. ... If that ball gets over, it’s probably a double.”

Chicago left-hander John Danks (3-5) worked just 4 2/3 innings as he gave up five earned runs on 11 hits. He struck out three and walked two. Danks’ 4 2/3 innings were his fewest since giving up four runs on six hits on April 15 in a loss at Cleveland.

“I felt like Geo (catcher Geovany Soto) and I were doing a good job navigating the lineup and, for whatever reason, the ball got up. ... I made a bad pitch to Miggy -- he’s the best hitter in the game -- and they were able to flip it out there and keep the line moving.”

The White Sox (25-29) opened a 1-0 lead when left fielder Emilio Bonifacio doubled to deep right and scored on shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s two-base hit to center with one out in the third.

Cabrera’s two-run homer to center in the fifth scored second baseman Ian Kinsler and gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

“It’s always dangerous going through that part of the lineup,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Kinsler gets on and then Miggy with the big homer and it kind of unraveled at that point.”

Detroit (29-28) wasn’t finished. The Tigers added three more runs after two were out and chased Danks.

Catcher James McCann’s double to left scored left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, third baseman Josh Wilson followed with an infield single that brought home designated hitter Nick Castellanos, and shortstop Jose Iglesias’ base hit scored McCann.

In the seventh, right-handed reliever Hector Noesi surrendered an RBI double to Iglesias that drove in Wilson for a 6-1 lead. Pinch hitter J.D. Rodriguez made it 7-1 in the eighth with a two-base hit off Noesi that scored Cespedes.

Wilson matched a career high with four hits while McCann and Iglesias each had three. Ramirez and first baseman Adam LaRoche each two hits for Chicago.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Joakim Soria worked 1 1/3 innings Friday in an 11-inning loss to Chicago and now has a 3.18 ERA with four hits, a walk, four strikeouts and two saves over this last five appearances. He has allowed three runs in last 21 outings, posting a 1.23 ERA. ... Tigers RHPs Justin Verlander and Bruce Rondon were each scheduled to make injury rehab appearances Saturday for Triple-A Toledo. ... Detroit RHP Alfredo Simon (5-3, 2.97 ERA) will go against Chicago RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-3, 4.68) on Sunday in the series finale. ... When the White Sox beat the Tigers 4-3 on Avisail Garcia’s hit-by-pitch in the 11th inning Friday, it was the first time since April 5, 2007, that they had won in that fashion. ... Longtime White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson will return to the booth on Sunday after missing 12 games due to a minor surgical procedure. ... Chicago LHP Chris Sale’s next win will be the 50th of his career. He’s five starts away from 100.