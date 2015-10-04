Tigers take down White Sox, 6-0

CHICAGO -- Anthony Gose, Tyler Collins and Daniel Norris made sure the Detroit Tigers had something to feel good about heading into the offseason, leading the way to a 6-0 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Gose, Detroit’s center fielder, went 2-for-5, tripled and scored two runs. Left fielder Collins hit a three-run triple, and Norris (3-2) threw five scoreless innings to earn his first win since Aug. 2, snapping a string of five consecutive no-decisions.

Detroit’s bullpen also was sharp, with four relievers combining to throw four scoreless innings and allow just two hits.

“It’s always good to end on a high note and win,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Despite the fact the record isn’t where we want it, it doesn’t mean they didn’t work their tails off and try to win on a daily basis. Just the grind and toll of a baseball season, mentally and physically, can be exhausting. (These guys) continue to be professional, play hard, and now I think they’re all ready for a rest.”

After winning the first two games of the series, the White Sox (76-86) go into the offseason on a defeat. They lost eight of their final 12 games and dropped the season series against the Tigers (74-87), who won 10 of the teams’ 19 meetings this year.

“Very disappointing, absolutely,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, summing up his team’s season as a whole. “But now it’s time, you go back to work and try to figure out what you’re going to be doing in the future, as far as guys making it to spring training. (You) start doing that.”

Rookie right-hander Frankie Montas (0-2) started and took the loss for Chicago, which managed only three hits.

On the bright side, the loss for the White Sox combined with a win by the Seattle Mariners bumped Chicago up from the 11th overall pick to the 10th spot in next summer’s draft.

Norris finished his season strong. The key piece in Detroit’s trade that sent former left-hander David Price to the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander struck out three, walked one and allowed only one hit.

The hit was a one-out triple by White Sox rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson in the fourth, but Norris stranded him by inducing a double-play grounder out of Alexei Ramirez to end the inning.

Norris only needed 71 pitches to get through his outing, throwing 42 for strikes, before Tigers manager Brad Ausmus went to the bullpen.

“It turned out, actually, that the (fingernail) on the pointer finger of his throwing hand ... he says when it gets cold, it starts to split, and it was bleeding a little,” Ausmus said. “So, he probably would’ve had to come out anyway. But I just figured he had a good outing, so let’s send him into the offseason feeling good about things.”

Montas went just four innings and recovered nicely after a rough first inning. Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first off the hard-throwing rookie, who gave up two hits and two walks in the frame.

A double by third baseman Nick Castellanos scored Gose from second and advanced Collins to third, before Montas walked right fielder Steven Moya to load the bases. He got out of the jam by striking out first baseman Jefry Marte.

After that, Montas settled into a groove. He retired nine of 10 hitters in his final three innings, allowed only one more runner on a walk and pushed his strikeout total to seven, including all three he faced in the third.

“In the first inning I wasn’t executing my pitches,” Montas said, via White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. “Once I calmed down and figured out the situation, I felt much better. After the first inning I was better. I was pitching at my pace and I was feeling good.”

The Tigers increased their lead to 2-0 in the fifth, when Gose tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter J.D. Martinez. Detroit padded the margin in the seventh, when Collins hit a bases-loaded triple off reliever Daniel Webb.

NOTES: White Sox CF Adam Eaton will undergo a surgical procedure on his right (throwing) shoulder Monday, but is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for spring training in 2016. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera didn’t play and will win his fourth American League batting title in the past five seasons with a .338 batting average. ... Detroit manager Brad Ausmus was asked to pick an MVP of his team this season, and chose RF J.D. Martinez. “He drove in 100 runs, almost 40 home runs, he plays every day (and) he plays solid defense in the outfield,” Ausmus said. “You certainly could make the argument for (Cabrera), hitting .338, but he missed a chunk of the year.”