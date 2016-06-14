Eaton, White Sox walk off against Tigers in 12th

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton wasn’t sure what to expect as he faced Detroit Tigers reliever Anibal Sanchez with one out in the 12th inning and J.B. Shuck perched on third base.

But the Chicago White Sox outfielder knew he had to find a way to bring Shuck home.

“It was kind of a tricky at-bat with two bases open and less than two outs, you’re not real sure they’re going to pitch to you or not,” Eaton said. “I happened to get something out of the plate (and) I lucked out.”

Eaton looped a single to center to drive in Shuck for the game-winning run in a 10-9 White Sox victory.

Shuck led off the 12th with a double down the first base line and advanced to third on Tim Anderson’s groundout.

The decisive hit -- Eaton’s third career game-ending hit -- came with one out off Sanchez in a game that lasted 4 hours and 34 minutes.

Reliever Zach Duke (1-0) worked the 12th inning and earned the win for Chicago (32-32). Sanchez (3-7) pitched the final three innings and took the loss for the Tigers (32-31).

“Obviously the offense was a bright spot,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “And I thought Sanchez -- despite the fact of him getting the loss -- pitched well.”

The White Sox battled back from an early 7-0 deficit and trailed by two runs in the ninth before forcing a 9-9 tie to send the game into extra innings.

Eaton went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored while Melky Cabrera had three hits and scored twice.

J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Cameron Maybin, Ian Kinsler and Jarrod Saltalamacchia added two hits apiece.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd worked 4 1/3 innings in his fourth no-decision. White Sox starter James Shields also had a no-decision in his second start since a June 4 acquisition from San Diego.

“(Boyd) wasn’t as sharp as he had been but he wasn’t awful either,” Ausmus said. “It’s tough sometimes actually pitching with a big lead early in the game.”

The Tigers scored seven unanswered runs through the first three innings while the White Sox replied with six runs between the third and fifth.

Detroit led 8-6 after Justin Upton’s base hit scored Miguel Cabrera. The White Sox trimmed it to 8-7 in the bottom of the inning as Eaton’s sacrifice to deep center drove in Dioner Navarro.

Saltalamacchia led off the Tigers’ ninth with a single, sprinted to third on an error and beat a tag by third baseman Todd Frazier. He scored on Jose Iglesias’ one-out sacrifice bunt to make it 9-7.

But Brett Lawrie drove in Cabrera from third with two out in the ninth to make it a one-run game. Avisail Garcia tied the game with a single to left, scoring Todd Frazier from third.

“They never let down,” said White Sox coach Rick Renteria, who filled in after manager Robin Ventura was ejected in the seventh inning. “They were focused the whole ballgame on just trying to chip away. But they’ve been doing that all year. It didn’t surprise anybody.”

Kinsler’s 14th homer of the season -- and 34th leadoff homer of his career -- gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Maybin followed with a single to center and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s RBI double to deep right. Cabrera, who advanced to third on a throwing error, came home on Martinez’s one-out single to left-center.

The Tigers added three more runs in the second. Iglesias and Kinsler both scored on Maybin’s single to right. Maybin later scored on Martinez’s two-out double, making it 6-0.

Kinsler’s one-out sacrifice fly in the third made it a 7-0 lead.

Chicago got two runs back in the third when Jose Abreu launched a two-out, two-run shot to left-center, his ninth homer of the season and third in 10 days.

Dioner Navarro’s third homer of the year -- a solo shot -- cut the deficit to 7-3 in the fourth.

Abreu’s one-out RBI single chased Boyd and sparked a three-run fifth, making it 7-4.

The White Sox added two runs off Detroit reliever Bobby Parnell, who gave up an run-producing groundout to Frazier. Lawrie followed with an RBI single to make it 7-6.

Boyd gave up six runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Shields, meanwhile, threw scoreless fourth and fifth innings before departing. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, struck out one and walked four on 106 pitches.

NOTES: Detroit has won three straight series, sweeping the Chicago White Sox earlier this month and taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. ... Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera’s 2,400 hits -- a milestone reached on Sunday at age 33 -- ties him with Alex Rodriguez as the fifth youngest player to reach that total. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura tinkered with Monday’s lineup, moving recent rookie callup SS Tim Anderson to the leadoff spot in his fourth big league game after he batted ninth on Sunday. ... White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 3.57 ERA) will make his sixth all-time start against the Tigers on Tuesday. He’ll face Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (8-3, 3.30 ERA).