Upton powers Tigers past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Once the Detroit Tigers built a big lead Tuesday night, they knew they had to keep adding on.

A blown lead and a walk-off loss 24 hours earlier had taught them that. So when the offense went back to work against the Chicago White Sox a night later, it didn’t let up.

Justin Upton had four RBIs, James McCann drove in a pair of runs and Miguel Cabrera had four hits in an 11-8 victory over the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

The victory came a night after the Tigers (33-31) couldn’t protect a 7-0 lead and lost 10-9.

Tuesday was a different story.

“That’s our goal as an offense is to every inning put guys on give ourselves ourselves a chance,” Upton said.

The Tigers scored seven runs over the third and fourth innings to build a 10-2 lead. Upton’s two-run triple sparked a four-run fourth, which included a RBI double by J.D. Martinez, who had three hits.

Upton also had a RBI double and drove in another run with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers added a run in the ninth on a Jose Iglesias infield single. Tyler Saladino, who drove in four runs for the White Sox, closed the gap with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Even after the late blow, the Tigers still had room to work with unlike a night earlier when the White Sox were able to capture a dramatic walk-off win.

“It was eerily similar (to Monday),” Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus said. “But thankfully, it was a different result.”

The Tigers did most of their damage off Chicago starter Miguel Gonzalez, who surrendered seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. Gonzalez (1-2) gave up two bases-loaded walks in the third inning.

The White Sox (32-33) got to within 10-6 with three two-out runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth. J.B. Shuck delivered an RBI single in the fourth before Saladino followed with a two-run single. Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the fifth plated Adam Eaton, who tripled and had two hits for Chicago along with Tim Anderson, Avisail Garcia and Shuck.

It wasn’t enough.

“The good news is we had some offense,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The bad news is we couldn’t stop their offense.”

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmerman (9-3) earned the win after allowing four earned runs over seven innings. Zimmerman didn’t have great command of his fastball, but after Monday’s disappointing loss, knew he had to do his part to preserve the Detroit bullpen. Even though not at his best, Zimmerman did enough with the help of the Tigers offense.

“They’ve been giving me runs all year and I haven’t been that great of late,” Zimmerman said. “Hopefully, I can turn things around and I won’t need 8-10 runs every game and if they gave me three, that’s enough.”

Gonzalez was chased in the fourth after giving up Cabrera’s double with one out, but the majority of his trouble came an inning earlier.

After allowing a leadoff walk, Gonzalez gave up a Cabrera double and an intentional walk to Martinez. He then walked Upton with the bases loaded to force in a run before James McCann’s sacrifice fly scored Cabrera.

Gonzalez yielded his second bases-loaded walk of the inning before striking out Ian Kinsler.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the second. Upton’s RBI double drove in Martinez, who led off with a double. Mike Aviles then snapped the 2-2 tie with a RBI single.

The Tigers, who have scored 20 runs in the first two games of the series, never trailed again.

“We’ve swung the bats well lately,” Upton said. “I think guys are starting to settle in and have successful at-bats. We’re not successful every at-bat, but we’re keeping pressure on pitchers and getting big hits.”

NOTES: Tigers DH Victor Martinez missed Tuesday’s game with a bruised knee. Martinez pinch-hit in Monday night’s extra-inning loss to the White Sox, but manager Brad Ausmus kept him out of the lineup to avoid soreness in the knee getting worse. ... OF Cameron Maybin was also held out Tuesday. Ausmus said a wrist injury that kept Maybin from playing June 8 hasn’t flared up, but he wants to give Maybin occasional time off to keep the injury from being a long-term factor. Andrew Romine started in his place. ... White Sox 3B Todd Frazier was given a mental day off after going 3-for-28 in the past seven days. Frazier is hitting .206 this season with 58 strikeouts. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Michael Ynoa from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Ynoa went 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA, 24 strikeouts and four saves in 21 appearances between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.