Tigers edge White Sox in 6 1/2-inning game

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Tigers didn't exactly break out of their offensive funk, but they scored just enough runs before the showers arrived.

Ian Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera homered as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in a rain-shortened series opener Thursday night.

Rain delayed the game for two hours after the top of the seventh inning before it was called.

Kinsler went 3-for-4 as the Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak. They scored just four total runs in their previous three games.

"We only scored two runs (Thursday), but the truth is, this is the second day in a row -- maybe even more so -- we hit the ball hard," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "We didn't have a lot to show for it in terms of runs, but up and down the lineup, guys hit the ball hard."

Detroit (50-46) improved to 5-2 against the Chicago this season.

The White Sox (46-49) lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Tigers starter Mike Pelfrey (3-9) surrendered a run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to record his first road win of the season. He entered 1-5 with a 5.81 ERA in his career against the White Sox.

"I definitely threw a lot more strikes," Pelfrey said. "The ball had good life and good sink. Guys turned double plays, played good defense."

Chicago's James Shields (4-12) gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. He has allowed no more than two runs in each of his past five starts.

"I thought I made a pretty decent pitch to Kinsler," Shields said. "He put a good swing on it, got it up in the air. The one to Miguel Cabrera is the one I'm not really happy about just because I was throwing my changeup down in the zone all day pretty effectively and left that one up.

"That's a game you don't want to lose, and especially after a rain delay, the guys were pretty confident coming back right there."

The White Sox left the bases loaded in the sixth. Jose Abreu singled and Justin Morneau walked. Shane Greene replaced Pelfrey and struck out Todd Frazier before hitting Tyler Saladino. J.B. Shuck grounded out to first to end the rally.

"We've been struggling, but you've always got to tip your cap to the other pitcher," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "I feel that, but we've been struggling. That's not a secret."

Greene was credited with his second save.

Kinsler's 20th home run tied the game in the fifth. His second long ball in as many games gave him at least 20 homers in a season for the first time since 2011. He has six home runs in July. Cabrera followed with his 19th homer to give the Tigers the lead.

"(Being) unable to score runs is probably the frustrating part," Kinsler said. "You're hitting balls on the nose, and you're making outs. It's part of the game. It's a tough game. It's a weird game. Sometimes you go through stretches like that, but we continue to have good at-bats and give ourselves opportunities to score runs. For Miggy to hit that home run to give us the lead was big."

The White Sox went ahead in the third on rookie Tim Anderson's RBI single after Adam Eaton (3-for-3) led off with a double.

The Tigers the bases loaded in the top of the third after two singles and an intentional walk to Victor Martinez, but Shields struck out Nick Castellanos to end the inning.

"We found another way to lose a ballgame today in a little bit different scenario," Eaton said. "I don't really agree with (calling the game in the seventh). I want to stay here until we finish the game. It's three innings."

NOTES: White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie exited after three innings due to left hamstring tightness. He is considered day-to-day. Tyler Saladino replaced him. ... Tigers OF J.D. Martinez (elbow) took batting practice Thursday for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 17. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) threw a bullpen session on Thursday and could make a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Toledo. ... Tigers OF Tyler Collins (neck spasms) remained out of the starting lineup for the second straight game but said he was feeling better. ... White Sox C Alex Avila (hamstring) is likely at least four weeks from being activated from the disabled list, GM Rick Hahn said. Avila exited his rehab game Wednesday at Triple-A Charlotte after aggravating his injury. ... White Sox RHP Zach Putnam is expected to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow and will likely need several weeks of recovery before he returns, Hahn said.