Eaton pivotal in pair of Sox walk-off wins vs. Tigers

CHICAGO -- Right fielder Adam Eaton shook his head at a crazy ending to a wild weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Eaton ripped a walk-off single to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to finish a game that had been suspended one night earlier because of rain. Later Sunday afternoon, Eaton scored the winning run on a single by Melky Cabrera that gave the White Sox a 5-4 win and two walk-off victories in one day.

Not bad for a day that started with news of Chris Sale's five-day suspension for destroying team equipment.

"Baseball is funny like that," Eaton said. "It will beat you down, but then it will build you back up. It's a love-hate relationship, for sure. To have two walk-off wins, especially off a great opponent like Detroit, is huge for us. It's a lot of fun and kind of brings a good atmosphere in here, too. It was big for our club on and off the field."

Chicago (48-50) salvaged a tie in the four-game series. The White Sox recorded two walk-off wins in the same day for the first time since Oct. 3, 1991, against the Minnesota Twins. No team in baseball had performed the feat on the same day since the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs with two walk-off hits on May 28, 2004.

Detroit (51-48) dropped to 5-5 since the All-Star break. Andrew Romine, Nick Castellanos, Tyler Collins and Jared Saltalamacchia each hit solo home runs in the series finale as the Tigers erased a four-run deficit to even the score at 4-4 in the ninth inning.

White Sox right-hander David Robertson (2-2) earned both victories Sunday despite allowing three home runs in the finale. Robertson became the first White Sox pitcher to earn two wins in one day since Tom Seaver on May 9, 1984.

Robertson was in no mood to celebrate the accomplishment. He blamed himself for extending the game.

"Three two-strike home runs is ridiculous," Robertson said. "It's absurd that I pitched that poorly. I need to pick it up. I'm glad we got a win. Tough day for me personally, but I'm really glad for the team."

Tigers right-hander Bruce Rondon (3-2) drew the loss in the finale after giving up Cabrera's walk-off single. The hit scored Eaton, who walked to lead off the inning and finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four as he recorded his 14th quality start in 20 outings this season.

Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez did not factor in the decision despite giving up four runs on 10 hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five.

"The first two innings, the location wasn't there," Sanchez said. "In the third inning, I started putting the ball in the spot, and the results were different. Location was everything."

The White Sox opened the scoring on a run-scoring single by Jose Abreu in the first inning.

Eaton increased Chicago's lead to 4-0 with a three-run, line-drive home run in the second inning. He drilled a low fastball into the Tigers' bullpen for his sixth home run of the season.

Tigers left fielder Justin Upton leaped to rob Abreu of a home run in the third inning. Upton extended his glove beyond the yellow line atop the outfield fence to make the catch.

Romine pulled the Tigers within 4-1 in the eighth inning with a home run against White Sox right-hander Nate Jones. The blast marked Romine's first home run since June 23, 2015.

Castellanos homered to left field in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. Three batters later, Collins lofted a pinch-hit home run to right field to make it 4-3. Saltalamacchia followed with a pinch-hit home run into the Tigers bullpen to even the score.

"We got some momentum," Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias said. "Unfortunately, it was too short."

NOTES: White Sox LHP Chris Sale was suspended five days by the team for a violation of team rules, insubordination and destroying equipment. Sale reportedly cut throwback uniforms before Saturday's game because he thought they were uncomfortable. He will be eligible to return Thursday. ... Detroit recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the 26th player for Sunday's regularly scheduled game. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Anthony Ranaudo from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Sale's roster spot. ... Tigers GM Al Avila spoke with his son, White Sox C Alex Avila, behind home plate before Sunday's game. ... The White Sox recalled 2B/SS Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte to be the 26th player for Sunday's regularly scheduled game.