Robertson, White Sox hold off Tigers

CHICAGO -- With 34 saves in 41 chances, Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson admits he sometimes makes games a little too dramatic.

The Detroit Tigers brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning Tuesday after Robertson allowed an infield single and a one-out walk. He escaped with a popout and a strikeout as the White Sox held on for a 2-0 victory.

"I better make them a little quicker and easier if I'm going to get 40 (saves)," Robertson said. "But you know I definitely wouldn't say I'm having a great year. I'm doing OK. I'd like to be doing better, that's for sure."

The ninth inning started with a long foul ball struck by J.D. Martinez that was nearly his 21st home run. After Martinez ran around the bases, a replay review ruled that the ball was foul.

"It was foul. I knew it immediately," Robertson said. "I was like, 'I need one instant replay to go my way for once.' And it finally did."

Martinez reached on a single when he narrowly beat the throw from shortstop Tim Anderson. After Robertson struck out Justin Upton, Erick Aybar walked. Jarrod Saltalamacchia popped out, and pinch hitter Tyler Collins struck out.

Robertson needs five more saves to match his career high of 39 set in 2014.

"Sometimes it has been tough for me," Robertson said. "I've had some really bad outings, but I'm trying to put it together toward the end and finish strong."

Jose Abreu homered for the fifth time in seven games and Miguel Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning in his first start since coming off the disabled list for the White Sox (66-72), who have won just three of their past nine.

The Tigers (75-63) had won two straight and six of seven. They fell a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the battle for the second American League wild card.

Gonzalez (3-6) struck out four and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings after he was activated earlier in the day. He had been sidelined since Aug. 12 due to a strained right groin.

"I was happy with the performance," Gonzalez said. "Facing a team like this -- Detroit has a good offensive team -- just pounding the zone."

Tigers starter Matt Boyd (5-3) gave up both runs and eight hits in seven innings after being called up from Triple-A Toledo. He struck out six and walked one. Boyd has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past 10 starts.

"He was strong," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He looked like he was getting a little tired the last couple hitters. But he got through, which is good, especially for a young pitcher at the major league level."

The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh but were unable to score. Dan Jennings replaced Gonzalez after the starter allowed two singles.

Saltalamacchia drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Jennings struck out pinch hitter JaCoby Jones. Nate Jones replaced Jennings and struck out Cameron Maybin.

The White Sox left two in scoring position in the eighth. Anderson walked and stole second before Miguel Cabrera walked. Abreu struck out before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Todd Frazier struck out to end the inning.

Detroit won the series opener 5-3 in 11 innings Monday.

Abreu hit his 23rd home run to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Jason Coats -- who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day -- doubled and scored on Omar Narvaez's single for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

"Both starting pitchers did a nice job," Ausmus said.

NOTES: The Tigers activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the 15-day disabled list before the game. He is expected to start Saturday against Baltimore. Manager Brad Ausmus did not say who Zimmermann would replace in the rotation. Zimmermann was on the DL since Aug. 5 for an aggravation of his previous neck injury. ... Detroit also recalled LHP Matt Boyd, INF Casey McGehee and OF Steven Moya from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. McGehee started at third against Chicago. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (finger) is likely to be out of the starting lineup until Friday against Baltimore, Ausmus said. The injury mainly affects Kinsler's throwing. ... White Sox RHP James Shields said his back checked out OK and he is on schedule to start Saturday against Kansas City. Shields (5-17, 6.07 ERA) has been dealing with back tightness. ... The White Sox recalled OF Jason Coats and INF Leury Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte and purchased the contract of RHP Blake Smith from Charlotte.