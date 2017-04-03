Mother Nature postpones White Sox-Tigers opener

CHICAGO -- Rick Renteria looked forward to making his debut as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon.

Mother Nature had other ideas. A steady downpour throughout the afternoon and early evening prompted the postponement of the White Sox's Opening Day matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

The game was rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday, which had been slotted as an off day. White Sox officials announced that parking would be free for fans, many of whom sat through the 110-minute rain delay without seeing either team head to the plate.

Renteria admitted that he felt disappointed by the rainout.

Related Coverage Preview: Tigers at White Sox

"A little bit," he said. "I think everybody is. I think everybody was looking forward to starting the season, but obviously there are some things out of our control, and this happens to be one of them."

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana will have an extra day of rest before he makes his first career Opening Day start. The 28-year-old posted a 13-10 record with a 3.20 ERA last season and moved into the ace role after fellow southpaw Chris Sale was shipped to the Boston Red Sox.

The Tigers will stick with right-hander Justin Verlander, who remains scheduled to start his ninth Opening Day in the past 10 seasons for the franchise. Verlander, 34, is coming off a terrific season in which he went 16-10 with a 3.04 ERA and finished second in American League Cy Young voting.

Neither Renteria or Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said whether they would go with the same starting lineup on Tuesday as they penciled in for Monday.

The Tigers had Ian Kinsler, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera scheduled to bat at the top of the lineup Monday against Quintana. That group was followed by Victor Martinez, Justin Upton and Mikie Mahtook in the middle of the order. The bottom three consisted of Brian McCann, JaCoby Jones and Jose Iglesias.

The White Sox lineup included Tyler Saladino, Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera in the top three spots. Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Cody Asche comprised the middle three in the batting order and were followed by Avisail Garcia, Omar Narvaez and Jacob May.

Detroit won 12 of 19 games against the White Sox last season but missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Now, the Tigers hope to win a division title and return to the World Series after watching division rivals Kansas City and Cleveland play in October for the past three seasons.

"It's not going to be easy," Tigers general manager Al Avila told the team's official website. "If anybody thinks it's going to be easy, they're not thinking right. But we do feel we have a good team, a team that's going to compete. We really like our starting rotation with the young guys mixed with veteran guys. We feel we can score some runs."

Renteria said a delayed Opening Day still would be special for him and his players.

"We're all still excited about getting it going," he said. "We delay it one day, but I think the guys are ready to get started, and (Tuesday) will be the same for us as it was today. Get ready to go out there and play."