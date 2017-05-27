Garcia, Cabrera lead White Sox over Tigers

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has known for years that Avisail Garcia is a gifted hitter.

Now, Garcia's abilities are consistently on display in games, not just during batting practice. He emptied the bases with a two-out double and propelled the Chicago White Sox to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

"He has always had that talent," Abreu said of Garcia through an interpreter. "This is right now, he's just showing all that to the people. He's working hard for it. For him, it's just a matter of keep working hard and believing in himself."

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the White Sox, who tallied 14 hits in the rout. Melky Cabrera finished 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, and Matt Davidson added a solo home run.

Chicago (21-25) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 9-8 at home.

The outcome capped a long day for both teams, who arrived to Guaranteed Rate Field around lunchtime Friday expecting to play a doubleheader. But the late afternoon game was postponed because of rain, and the originally scheduled night game was delayed for 85 minutes as showers moved through the area.

All told, players spent more than 12 hours at the stadium before leaving after midnight local time.

"I'm not really happy with it, to be honest with you," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said when asked about his team's recent schedule. "We got in at 4 in the morning. We were supposed to have a doubleheader. ...

"It's awful, actually. It's a terrible schedule."

The Tigers' quiet bats did little to improve Ausmus' mood. Alex Avila provided a rare highlight at the plate in the fifth inning when he clubbed his sixth home run for Detroit (22-25).

White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey (2-4) struck out a season-high seven batters. He limited his former team to two runs, one earned, in five innings to pick up his second straight victory.

"I have a lot of respect for those guys," Pelfrey said. "Those guys were great. You make friendships, and you have to compete against them. It makes it tough, but it's part of the game."

Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-5) surrendered three runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He blamed himself for missing his location on the pitch to Garcia with the bases loaded that put Detroit behind for good.

Boyd dropped to 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA against the White Sox this season.

"I felt good, but obviously I want to keep my pitches down a little more," Boyd said. "I've got to get ahead in the counts a little better. I wish I could have that pitch back to Garcia. That did most of the damage."

Davidson's solo shot gave Chicago a two-run lead in the sixth inning. Cabrera hit a run-scoring single later in the frame to make it 5-2.

Cabrera added a three-run blast in the eighth to finish the scoring.

A successful challenge by Ausmus helped the Tigers establish a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Justin Upton initially was called out at first base to lead off the inning, but the call was overturned when replays showed Abreu did not apply the tag after catching an errant throw by shortstop Tim Anderson. Upton made it to third base on a single by Nick Castellanos and scored on a groundout by John Hicks.

The White Sox responded to grab a 3-1 lead on Garcia's two-out, bases-clearing double in the third. Garcia ripped a line drive off the left-field wall to snap an 0-for-12 skid and increase his RBI total to 37.

Avila trimmed Detroit's deficit to 3-2 with a solo home run in the fifth.

Pelfrey said the victory made the long day worthwhile.

"It was like it was never-ending," he said. "Glad we got it in."

NOTES: The game started after an 85-minute rain delay. ... The White Sox and Tigers were scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday, but the first game was postponed because of rain. Instead, the teams will meet for a straight doubleheader Saturday. ... White Sox 2B Tyler Saladino exited Friday's game because of back spasms in the fourth inning. His status is uncertain for Saturday. ... The Tigers placed C James McCann on the 10-day disabled list because of a left hand laceration and recalled C John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo. ... The White Sox placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique and recalled RHP Juan Minaya from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (rest) did not start. ... White Sox RHP James Shields (strained right lat) threw about 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. He has been on the disabled list since April 21.