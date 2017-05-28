Tigers earn split with White Sox

CHICAGO -- Buck Farmer wants to leave a good impression with the Detroit Tigers when he makes a spot start like he did Saturday night.

Farmer struck out a career-high 11 and threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox to do just that.

Five Chicago pitchers combined to limit the Tigers to four hits as the White Sox won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader 3-0.

But Farmer was the story in the second game.

"Certainly, if we need a starter at any point, and there's a good chance we will, he'd probably be the guy," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Tigers are expected to send Farmer back to Triple-A Toledo after they made him the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader.

"I guess that's the goal every time I come up, just to leave them with something," Farmer said. "Hopefully, I'll be back sooner rather than later."

After scoring just two runs in their previous two games, the Tigers came up with just enough offense to outlast the White Sox, who scored three runs in the ninth.

"It was a little gut-wrenching at the end, but we got the win," Ausmus said. "Swung the bats better."

Tim Anderson hit an RBI single before Yolmer Sanchez smacked a two-run triple to right field off Justin Wilson to pull within one. Wilson struck out pinch-hitter Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel to end the game.

"Need to pitch better, really, especially in that situation, we haven't been playing that well," Wilson said. "Glad we won. Glad we're back on the right track. But I just need to pitch better."

Victor Martinez and John Hicks homered as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak and have a chance of splitting the four-game series on Sunday.

Martinez hit his fourth home run, a solo shot in the ninth, as the Detroit offense awoke. The Tigers didn't score off any of the 15 walks they drew during the doubleheader. After striking out 15 times in the first game, they punched out 14 times in the nightcap but finished with 11 hits, including a career-high three for Dixon Machado.

Farmer (1-0) gave up three hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in his season debut. He picked up his first victory in nine major league starts.

"It feels good to finally get some of that weight off my shoulders," he said.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (4-4) allowed a run, seven hits and four walks and struck out a season-high eight in six innings.

"I've got to make sure that I keep the momentum on our side, execute my pitches and let the defense do the work," Holland said.

The Tigers loaded the bases for the fourth time in Saturday's two games -- and finally scored. J.D. Martinez had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh. Michael Ynoa relieved Gregory Infante, and another run scored on a wild pitch.

In the first game, Tyler Danish (1-0) threw five scoreless innings to pick up his first career victory in his first major league start. The Tigers stranded 12 baserunners.

Michael Fulmer (5-3) allowed three runs and nine hits in eight innings for Detroit.

"Their guy and our guy threw pretty well. It was tough for both sides to see the ball, really," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said about the late-afternoon shadows. "But Farmer certainly had a lot of action on his pitches, so it was tough to get anything started."

NOTES: The White Sox returned RHP Tyler Danish to Triple-A Charlotte after he started Game 1 on Saturday. ... The Tigers placed 2B Ian Kinsler (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's doubleheader. Manager Brad Ausmus said he doesn't expect Kinsler to be out more than 10 days. ... Detroit also optioned LHP Chad Bell to Triple-A Toledo, purchased the contract of RHP Arcenio Leon from Toledo and recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Toledo. ... To make room for Leon on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated RHP William Cuevas for assignment. ... The White Sox placed INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) on the DL before the doubleheader. ... White Sox OF Adam Engel was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He made his major league debut pinch running in Game 1 on Saturday. He got his first major-league hit in Game 2 on a single in the eighth inning. ... The White Sox also signed free-agent, 19-year-old OF Luis Robert of Cuba to a minor-league contract worth $26 million.