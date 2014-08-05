FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Tigers at Yankees
August 6, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tigers at Yankees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

David Price’s debut with his new club will come against a familiar foe when the Detroit Tigers visit the New York Yankees in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday. Price, who was acquired by the Tigers in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, will try to even the series after the Yankees posted a 2-1 victory Monday. Price owns a 10-5 record with a 3.66 ERA in 24 career appearances (23 starts) against New York, including a 6-2 mark at Yankee Stadium.

New York is trying to run a gauntlet of sorts, going up against the past three American League Cy Young Award winners on consecutive nights as well as a 13-game winner in the series finale. The Yankees are well prepared for tight matchups, having had their last 15 games decided by two runs or fewer - the longest stretch since Baltimore’s 16-game streak in 1975. New York has won three in a row to pull within one game of AL East rival Toronto for the second wild card.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (11-8, 3.11 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (7-7, 3.98)

Price had his six-start winning streak snapped by Milwaukee last time out after giving up four runs (three earned) over seven innings - the 13th consecutive start in which he has pitched at least seven frames. He is 1-1 in three starts against the Yankees this season after yielding an unearned run in seven innings at New York on July 1. Catcher Brian McCann has been a nemesis for Price, going 4-for-8 with a pair of homers against him.

Kuroda is hoping to avoid a repeat of his second-half collapse of a year ago, when he staggered to a 1-7 mark in 10 starts over the final two months. The 39-year-old from Japan turned in a solid effort last time out but absorbed the loss at Texas, allowing three runs on nine hits over seven innings. Kuroda is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three starts versus Detroit and must be wary of Miguel Cabrera, who is 4-for-9 with a pair of homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Brett Gardner, the reigning AL Player of the Week, is 13-for-27 with five homers in his last seven games.

2. Tigers SS Eugenio Suarez suffered a left knee sprain in the series opener and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was a late scratch from Monday’s night because he felt lightheaded.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Yankees 2

