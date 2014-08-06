Preview: Tigers at Yankees

The New York Yankees own more than their share of major-league records, and they will set another when they host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in the third contest of their four-game series. Scheduled to face Detroit’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees will become the first team in history to take on the league’s last three Cy Young Award winners in three consecutive games. New York, which trails Toronto by one game for the second wild-card spot in the American League, beat Max Scherzer in the series opener and had David Price on the ropes before blowing a two-run lead Tuesday.

Having assembled an armada in their starting rotation, the Tigers took a step to bolster their struggling bullpen by signing Jim Johnson to a minor-league contract. Johnson posted consecutive 50-save seasons with Baltimore before being traded in the offseason to Oakland, which released him after he posted a dreadful 7.38 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in 38 appearances. Recently acquired reliever Joakim Soria turned in his second straight scoreless effort Tuesday and closer Joe Nathan has picked up four saves while allowing two hits in his last six appearances for Detroit, which owns a 4 1/2-game lead over Kansas City in the AL Central.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (10-9, 4.66 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Chris Capuano (1-2, 4.50)

Verlander is coming off one of the best starts of his inconsistent season, allowing two runs on eight hits over eight innings in a victory over Colorado. It marked Verlander’s longest outing since going eight innings on April 6 and also was only the second start in which he did not walk a batter. Verlander is 5-5 in 15 career starts versus New York but 0-2 with seven homers allowed in 31 innings at the new Yankee Stadium.

Capuano is making his third start since he was acquired in a trade with Colorado following his release from Boston in late June. He took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, permitting four runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings after giving up two runs in six frames against Toronto in his New York debut. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-23 with four homers and eight RBIs against Capuano while Torii Hunter is 9-for-21.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter needs two hits to tie Honus Wagner (3,430) for sixth place on the all-time list

2. Indians DH Victor Martinez is 8-for-19 with two homers and eight RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. The Yankees have had 16 straight games decided by two runs or fewer, the longest stretch in the majors since Baltimore’s 16-game string in 1975.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Yankees 4