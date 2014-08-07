Preview: Tigers at Yankees

The Detroit Tigers look to salvage a split of their four-game series against New York on Thursday when the teams meet at Yankee Stadium. Detroit holds a 3 1/2-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central after scoring a total of six runs in the first three games of the series and going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss. The Yankees have won four of their last five to move one game back of Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

New York will be without first baseman Mark Teixeira for the series finale after he left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with a left hand injury. Teixeira, whose season has been marked by a number of minor injuries, required three stitches on his left pinky finger but is hoping to avoid another trip to the disabled list. Detroit could have shortstop Eugenio Suarez (sprained left knee) and outfielder Torii Hunter (bruised left hand) back in the lineup after both missed Wednesday’s loss due to injuries.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (13-5, 3.18 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Shane Greene (2-1, 3.68)

Porcello recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs on five hits over eight innings against Colorado last Saturday. The 25-year-old essentially became the team’s No. 5 starter following last week’s trade for ace David Price, but Porcello has been outstanding while posting 15 quality starts. Jacoby Ellsbury is 7-for-10 with two home runs against the New Jersey native, who is 3-2 with a 4.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Yankees.

Greene has allowed three runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season, including last Saturday’s outing against Boston. The 25-year-old, who is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts at home, settled in after allowing three runs in the second inning and finished by limiting the Red Sox to three runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. “You’ve got to remember, he is a young kid and a lot of this is all new to him,” manager Joe Girardi told reporters.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have held a lead in 29 of their last 31 games, going 18-13 over that stretch.

2. Detroit is 42-4 when scoring five or more runs.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter is batting .325 with 12 home runs and 74 RBIs in 141 career games against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Yankees 3