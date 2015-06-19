Preview: Tigers at Yankees

Alex Rodriguez is on the cusp of another major milestone, needing just one hit to become the 29th player to reach 3,000 for his major-league career. The 39-year-old looks to make history on Friday as the host New York Yankees open a three-game series against Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers.

After going just 4-for-27 in an eight-game stretch, Rodriguez has recorded back-to-back two-hit performances to help New York split its four-game interleague series with Miami. The Yankees won three of four in April against Detroit, which has dropped two in a row and four of seven before being rained out against Cincinnati on Thursday. Miguel Cabrera remained hot in an 8-4 loss in 13 innings to the Reds on Wednesday, running his hitting streak to six contests with a three-run blast. The slugger is 11-for-22 with three homers and 12 RBIs during his stretch, driving in at least one run in each of the six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Adam Warren (4-4, 3.78)

Mother Nature prevented Verlander from making his second start of the season and 300th career on Thursday, but the former AL Cy Young Award winner and MVP will become the eighth Tigers pitcher to reach the latter mark in the series opener. Verlander allowed two runs and three hits in a no-decision against Cleveland in his debut after missing nearly 2 1/2 months with a triceps injury. Rodriguez has enjoyed considerable success versus the 32-year-old Verlander, going 10-for-28 (.357) with four homers and nine RBIs in his career.

Warren saw his pitch count elevate on Sunday and settled for a no-decision after exiting with two outs in the fifth inning against Baltimore. The 27-year-old improved to 2-0 in his career versus Detroit despite yielding four runs and walking as many in 5 2/3 innings in a 13-4 triumph on April 22. Jose Iglesias is 4-for-6 (.667) in his career versus Warren while Cabrera is just 1-for-5 (.200).

WALK-OFFS

1. New York C Brian McCann had an RBI single among his three hits in a 9-4 win over the Marlins on Thursday, marking his fifth multi-hit performance in his last nine contests.

2. Detroit 1B Victor Martinez (inflamed left knee) concluded his rehab assignment on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to the series opener.

3. The Yankees’ offensive outburst was certainly welcome on Thursday, as they mustered just 21 runs in their previous seven games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Yankees 2