Preview: Tigers at Yankees

The New York Yankees went through a bit of a lull with a stretch of five losses in six games but have turned things around since returning home on Wednesday. The Yankees will try to push their winning streak to five contests and complete a three-game sweep when they host the Detroit Tigers in the series finale on Sunday.

New York squeezed out a 2-1 win over Miami on Wednesday to begin the homestand but has since broken out the offense with a total of 30 runs in the last three games. The Yankees saved their largest outburst for Saturday, when the newest member of the 3,000 hit club – Alex Rodriguez – went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. The Tigers are streaking in the opposite direction with four straight losses and fell to .500 at 34-34 with Saturday’s 14-3 setback. Anibal Sanchez will try to stop the bleeding when he goes up against Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (5-7, 4.65 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (4-2, 2.49)

Sanchez went through a rough patch from the middle of May to his first start in June but has not given up a run since. The Venezuela native held the Chicago Cubs scoreless over 7 2/3 innings on June 9 before hurling a two-hit shutout against Cincinnati on Monday. Sanchez faced New York on Apr. 23 and did not factor in the decision despite yielding only one run and one hit in 6 1/3 frames.

Tanaka suffered his first loss since coming off the disabled list on June 3 at Miami on Monday, when he was reached for two runs and nine hits in seven innings. The Japanese star has gone seven frames in each of his three starts since returning to the rotation while allowing a total of four runs. Tanaka yielded one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings in his only previous start against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez is 7-for-13 with two home runs and eight RBIs in his last four games.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is 1-for-6 in two games since coming off the disabled list.

3. New York CF Mason Williams (shoulder) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Tigers 2