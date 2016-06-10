Preview: Tigers at Yankees

Carlos Beltran has been on a tear since mid-May and is showing no signs of slowing down. The 39-year-old looks to continue his torrid hitting display on Friday as the New York Yankees open a three-game series versus the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Beltran launched three homers and drove in 10 runs to help the Yankees (30-30) clinch a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels and move back to .500 for the first time since May 24. The veteran also has enjoyed success versus Detroit this season, going 3-for-9 with a home run and is 3-for-5 in his career against Friday starter Mike Pelfrey. The Tigers dropped a 5-4 decision to the Yankees in a makeup game on June 2 but won five of their next six heading into the opener of a 10-game road trip. Miguel Cabrera carries a 10-game hitting streak into Friday’s tilt versus CC Sabathia, against whom he is 10-for-34 (.294) in his career with two homers and 12 RBIs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (1-5, 4.76 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-4, 2.58)

Signed to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason, Pelfrey collected his first win with his new team on Saturday after allowing two runs in six innings of a 7-4 triumph over the Chicago White Sox. The 32-year-old began his stint with his new team with a disheartening performance at Yankee Stadium on April 9, surrendering six runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-4 setback. Pelfrey was taken deep on one occasion in that contest, but has kept the ball in the park in his last two outings after surrendering seven homers in his previous four.

Sabathia struggled with his control on Sunday as the 35-year-old yielded six walks in five-plus innings of a no-decision versus Baltimore. Sabathia skated by with a no-decision, however, and is 1-2 with a 1.13 ERA in four starts since returning from the disabled list. Sabathia got the victory at Pelfrey’s expense on April 9 despite issuing four free passes and three runs in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos recorded a pair of multi-hit performances in his team’s most-recent series versus Toronto and had a four-hit effort against New York on April 8.

2. Yankees OF Brett Gardner has recorded back-to-back three-hit performances and is 15-for-27 with nine runs scored in the last seven games.

3. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin has been batting soreness in his left wrist since training camp, but is expected to return to the starting lineup on Friday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Yankees 2