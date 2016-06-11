Preview: Tigers at Yankees

After playing 17 of 20 on the road, the New York Yankees were determined to provide a show for their fans entering their current seven-game homestand. With 33 runs scored during their five-game winning streak, the Yankees look to remain perfect on the homestand on Saturday when they play the second contest of the three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers.

Brett Gardner has ignited New York’s offense by going 16-for-30 (.533) with 11 runs scored in his last eight games. Veteran Carlos Beltran has also been giving the fans a thrill by going 9-for-18 with three homers, six runs scored and 11 RBIs during the homestand, although he is just 1-for-13 (.077) versus Saturday starter Justin Verlander. While New York has won 18 of its last 24 encounters with Detroit at the current Yankee Stadium, the Tigers have dropped two in a row overall following a season high-tying five-game winning streak. Miguel Cabrera saw his 10-game hitting streak halted in the series opener and remains one hit shy of becoming the seventh active player to reach 2,400 for his career.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-5, 3.97 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 2.76)

Verlander evened his record after winning three of his last four starts, allowing just nine runs and 18 hits while collecting 35 strikeouts during that span (29 2/3 innings). The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner owns a 5-7 career mark versus New York, but he has struggled mightily in seven regular-season games at Yankee Stadium - posting an 0-4 mark with a 4.84 ERA. Perhaps the presence of stunning fiancee Kate Upton could motivate Verlander, who permitted three homers and six runs total in 6 2/3 innings in his last start at Yankee Stadium.

Tanaka recorded his fourth consecutive quality start on Monday, receiving a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels despite allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. The 27-year-old Japanese native owns a 2-1 mark with a 1.33 ERA in that stretch while pitching at least seven innings in three of those outings. Tanaka’s last encounter with Detroit did not go nearly as well as he was blitzed for three homers and seven runs total in five innings of a loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 1-for-15 (.067) with five strikeouts versus the Yankees this season.

2. New York’s Rob Refsnyder went 0-for-3 on Friday in place of fellow 1B Chris Parmelee, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury.

3. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos is 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in his last three games versus the Yankees.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Tigers 5