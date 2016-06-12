Preview: Tigers at Yankees

Rookie Michael Fulmer has been the talk of the Detroit Tigers’ pitching staff and that’s quite the compliment considering the career accomplishments of Jordan Zimmermann and Justin Verlander. The 23-year-old Fulmer looks to improve upon his 22 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings streak Sunday when the Tigers play the rubber match of the three-game series versus the host New York Yankees.

Ian Kinsler drove in five runs in Saturday’s 6-1 victory and has five multi-hit performances in his last eight contests. Miguel Cabrera is 0-for-8 in this series on the heels of a 10-game hitting streak, but remains one hit shy of becoming the seventh active player to reach 2,400 for his career. The two-time American League Most Valuable Player could reach the milestone if history is any indication as he is 4-for-7 versus Sunday starter Michael Pineda. Brett Gardner is 17-for-34 with 11 runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak for the Yankees, who are 5-1 heading into the finale of their homestand.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (6-1, 2.83 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-6, 6.14)

Fulmer recorded his third consecutive scoreless performance Monday after scattering two hits for the second straight outing in an 11-0 rout of Toronto. The former New York Mets farmhand has surrendered only 11 hits and struck out 27 while winning his last four trips to the mound, dropping his ERA from 6.52 to 2.83 in that stretch. Fulmer has made himself at home on the road, posting a 4-1 mark heading into his first trip to Yankee Stadium.

Pineda allowed one run and struck out eight in a no-decision versus Detroit on June 2 before yielding three runs in seven innings of a 6-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels five nights later. The 27-year-old Dominican has struggled to keep the ball in the park as he has been taken deep nine times in his last nine outings and 10 times in six contests at Yankee Stadium. Kinsler is 1-for-9 versus Pineda.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York DH Alex Rodriguez is 2-for-15 with five strikeouts versus Detroit this season.

2. Tigers 1B Victor Martinez is 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts in his last four games.

3. The Yankees Old-Timer’s game will be held prior to the series finale.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Tigers 2