McCarthy 4-0 with Yankees after beating Tigers

NEW YORK -- Brandon McCarthy will be the first to admit that in the past when situations got tough, he might have thrown a hittable pitch in an attempt to back away.

With the New York Yankees, McCarthy is not shying away from challenges.

The latest one occurred Monday night. The highlight of McCarthy’s tough, 5 2/3-inning outing was when he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second inning, helping New York open a four-game series with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

”It’s something that I’ve never been good at in my career, the not-backing-down thing, and today was a better example of that where it’s not just throw a sinker here and try to get contact,“ McCarthy said. ”You’re legitimately trying to make a pitch with every pitch, which I‘m assuming is closer to pennant-race baseball (and) postseason baseball.

“You have to keep grinding, and that was something that I felt I did not do a good job of, at least in Arizona these last few years where it was just sinker and let’s see if we can get them to put the ball in play. That’s where I wasn’t successful, and here it’s kind of been of shift in mindset.”

McCarthy improved to 5-0 over his past six starts by allowing an unearned run and five hits. He struck out eight and walked two. McCarthy is 4-0 since the Yankees acquired him from the Diamondbacks on July 6. The hot stretch comes after he won just one of his first 17 outings with Arizona this year.

“Every start has been a good start,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s been huge for our rotation, and he’s done a pretty good job of giving us distance most of the time, and he’s meant a lot. He’s come over here and pitched about as well as you could.”

The right-hander threw 116 pitches Monday, the fifth-highest total of his career and his high since May 19, 2008, when he pitched for the Texas Rangers. The Tigers fouled off 37 pitches and made McCarthy throw 34 pitches in the second when they loaded the bases on a double by designated hitter Victor Martinez, a single by left fielder J.D. Martinez on the 10th pitch and a walk by third baseman Don Kelly.

McCarthy faced tough at-bats against catcher Alex Avila and shortstop Eugenio Suarez but ended the threat by getting strikeouts on his fastball and curveball.

“I didn’t feel like anything was going wrong,” McCarthy said. “I was just kind of grinding through pitches and not giving in. I didn’t feel like I was getting tired. It’s something I’ve worked on here, not backing down in a situations like that and throwing a hittable pitch and doing something (wrong).”

McCarthy helped the Yankees win for the 11th time in 17 games since the All-Star break. Their past 15 games were by decided by two runs or fewer. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it the team’s longest stretch since a 12-game run in September 1904.

The right-hander’s night ended with a standing ovation after he allowed a single to Kelly, putting two on.

After Matt Thornton recorded the final out of the sixth, Adam Warren, Shawn Kelley and David Robertson combined on three scoreless innings. Warren stranded the tying run in the seventh by retiring first baseman Miguel Cabrera, and Robertson fanned two for his 30th save in 32 opportunities.

The Yankees needed another effective outing from McCarthy because they did little against Max Scherzer (13-4) despite having multiple opportunities. They scored both runs in the third. Jacoby Ellsbury hit a sacrifice fly that required a diving, face-first catch into the warning track by center fielder Ezequiel Carrera, and catcher Brian McCann added an RBI single.

“I thought it was good contact off the bat,” Carrera said through an interpreter. “Off the bat, I stayed aggressive to make the play.”

Scherzer lost for the first time in eight starts since June 17, allowing two runs and nine hits in seven innings. He was aided by his defense all night, including in the fourth, when right fielder Torii Hunter started a 9-3-6 play to get left fielder Brett Gardner trying to stretch a single into a double.

“My stuff was not sharp tonight, was never really able to work through it until the end, left a couple of pitches up and they were able to capitalize,” Scherzer said.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez had two hits for Detroit, which scored its only run on second baseman Ian Kinsler’s RBI single in the fifth.

The Tigers began a stretch of 24 of 32 games on the road by falling 8-10 since the break. They were held to one run or none for the fourth consecutive road game.

Detroit also lost Suarez to sprained left knee when he was injured sliding into second on a stolen base.

NOTES: Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was a last-minute scratch due to lightheadedness. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka made 25 throws from 60 feet Monday and said he feels good after testing his right elbow for the first time since having platelet-rich plasma injected in his right elbow three weeks ago. ... The Yankees placed RHP David Phelps on the 15-day disabled list with an inflamed right elbow and replaced him on the roster by recalling RHP Matt Daley. ... Monday marked the return to Yankee Stadium of Tigers RHP Joba Chamberlain, who discussed his seven years with the Yankees during a 10-minute pregame press conference. ... Detroit CF Ezequiel Carrera made his first start for the Tigers and went 1-for-4. Carrera came into Saturday’s game as a defensive replacement after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo.