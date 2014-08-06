Tigers win on Avila’s homer in 12th

NEW YORK -- Torii Hunter had two nerve-wracking events in the late innings Tuesday: waiting for the X-rays on his injured left hand and waiting to see which one of his teammates would deliver the game-winning hit.

Hunter and the Detroit Tigers saw their wait for a big hit end with one out in the 12th inning when Alex Avila slugged a go-ahead home run in a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

Hunter, the Tigers’ right fielder, injured his hand when he was hit by a Dellin Betances pitch in the ninth inning. He expected the worst before X-rays revealed that he had a left hand contusion as opposed to a broken hand. Speaking with a small wrap over his hand, Hunter was relieved by the result of the X-rays and the result of the game.

“Both (are nerve-wracking),” Hunter said with a laugh. “I was sitting here in pain just like, ‘All right somebody needs to get this hit so we could (win),’ and Alex came up with that big home run.”

Avila also had the game-tying single in the seventh off New York starter Hiroki Kuroda. It helped guide left-hander David Price through his first 8 2/3 innings with the Tigers.

After the Tigers stranded two in the 11th, Avila drove a 1-0 fastball from Matt Daley into the last row of the right-field grandstand just in front of the right-field bleachers.

“You hit it so good that you don’t feel it,” Avila said. “That’s when you know you got it good.”

It was his eighth home run and third career home run in extra innings.

“It eased the pain,” Hunter said. “We jumped up and down and now it’s starting to settle down and now I‘m in pain again but it was a pain-killer for a second.”

“Alex’s did sound solid and I didn’t really hold my breath on that one,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

Another nerve-wracking event for the Detroit came in the bottom of the 12th when Joe Nathan opened his outing by allowing a drive to switch-hitting third baseman Chase Headley that went to the warning track in right field for a long out.

Nathan finished off a perfect inning for his 23rd save in 28 opportunities.

Joba Chamberlain had recorded the final out of the ninth and stranded shortstop Derek Jeter at first in the 10th after hitting the Yankee captain with a pitch. Joakim Soria (2-4) tossed a perfect 11th for the win.

Price allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out 10 for his major league-leading 10th double-digit strikeout game. It also was his 24thcareer double-digit strikeout game.

“He was calm, he was methodical and he got outs,” Ausmus said.

The Tigers snapped a four-game road losing streak by rallying from a 3-1 deficit against Kuroda. They made it a one-run game on shortstop Andrew Romine’s second home run of the season in the sixth and then put together a two-out rally in the seventh, tying the game on Avila’s single to right field

The Tigers won on a night when first baseman Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

Catcher Brian McCann and right fielder Martin Prado hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games and dropped to 6-6 in extra innings. The Yankees also played their 16th straight game decided by two runs or fewer, which, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is the most since the 1975 Baltimore Orioles.

“Our guys gave everything we had,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a tough loss but we’ll bounce back.”

Kuroda allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. Before the Romine home run, Kuroda had retired 14 in a row while getting five strikeouts.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead on designated hitter Victor Martinez’s sacrifice fly in the first, but the Yankees tied it in the second on McCann’s 12thhome run. They took a 2-1 lead on Jacoby Ellsbury’s double in the third and made it 3-1 on Prado’s first home run as a Yankee.

NOTES: New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) continued his throwing program by making 50 throws from 60 feet in the outfield. Tanaka will take Wednesday off before resuming Thursday. ... The Yankees purchased the contract of LHP Rich Hill from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place of LHP Matt Thornton, who joined the Washington Nationals in a waiver trade. ... Detroit SS Eugenio Suarez missed the game with a sprained left knee and is day-to-day. ... The Tigers also signed RHP Jim Johnson to a minor league contract. Johnson was released by Oakland in July and the former AL saves leader will throw in front of pitching coach Jeff Jones before reporting to Triple-A Toledo