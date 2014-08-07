EditorsNote: fixes to 30th game in seventh graf

Teixeira hurts pinkie as Yankees trump Tigers

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira knew he was safe on a close play at the plate. Then he saw what his left pinkie finger looked like, and the first baseman, along with the rest of the New York Yankees, feared the worst.

The ruling on Teixeira’s slide was overturned by replay review, helping the Yankees end a streak of 16 straight games decided by two runs or fewer but getting injured in the process. New York went on to take a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees scratched out two runs against Justin Verlander (10-10) on solo home runs by switch-hitting third baseman Chase Headley and catcher Brian McCann in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, before adding three in the eighth.

The final run was an instinctive hustle play from Teixeira, who hit an RBI single in the inning. He scored from second behind center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury on a force play at second. After Tigers shortstop Andrew Romine made a wild throw, Teixeira broke from home and got his left hand just under the tag of catcher Bryan Holaday. However, after Teixeira gave the safe sign, he was called out by plate umpire Tom Woodring, then was attended to by trainer Steve Donohue.

”There was only a little bit of plate available,“ Teixeira said. ”I thought we had rules about that, but that’s a different story. So I slid. I just got my hand in there, and his foot was right on top of the plate, and I slid into his foot instead of his cleat, so my hand got into his cleat.

“That’s the way I always slide. When you’re in that position, you slide feet-first, you’re going to have more problems. You try to get your hand in there and get it out real quick. Unfortunately at the end, I got the cleat.”

The ruling was overturned following a two-minute, 42-second replay review, but Teixeira headed for a X-rays, which were negative. Teixeira said he saw some bone, and he received three stitches on his finger, meaning that he will miss his 30th game of the season Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a great hustle play on his part, and he’s going to be probably be out tomorrow, and I‘m not so sure how long. We’ll see. My real concern was he dislocated it when I first saw it because of the way he was holding his hand.”

McCann added, “He’s a big part of our lineup. He gets on base, hits home runs and drives in big runs. So hopefully it won’t be too long. We need him.”

Teixeira’s latest injury marred a night when the Yankees played their first game decided by more than two runs since July 18 and a night when they completed a stretch of opposing three consecutive former Cy Young Award winners by taking two of three.

After beating Max Scherzer on Monday and losing Tuesday in 12 innings in David Price’s Tigers debut, the first 11 Yankees were retired by Verlander, who allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. The Yankees tied it on Headley’s second home run with the team and then went ahead on McCann’s 13th, a drive into the Yankees bullpen beyond the right-center-field wall.

“I felt I threw the ball very well,” Verlander said. “These guys have picked me up a lot in the past, especially this year. They weren’t able to do that tonight, but that’s the game of baseball. I’ve talked about it many times. You’ve got to stay positive, and tonight there were a lot of positives to build off for me going forward: changeup, curveball, fastball location. There were a lot of things that were much better than they have been.”

Left-hander Chris Capuano turned in his best start as a Yankee, allowing an unearned run five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked one and recorded most of his outs on changeups before exiting to standing ovation with two on in the seventh.

Adam Warren (2-5) ended the seventh inning by retiring left fielder Rajai Davis, but he nearly faltered in the eighth.

After a one-out walk by first baseman Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez reached on a double error by second baseman Stephen Drew on a defensive shift. However, Warren escaped the jam, and David Huff pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Davis reached on an error by shortstop Derek Jeter, advanced on a wild pitch and groundout, and scored on Cabrera’s long sacrifice fly near the warning track in right field.

NOTES: New York RHP Michael Pineda, who threw a pregame bullpen session, is not a candidate to start Friday against Cleveland. Instead, Pineda (shoulder strain) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with his pitch count increased from 75 to 80. ... The Yankees held their team picture day. Injured RHPs David Phelps and Masahiro Tanaka interacted with fans at the ticket booth, and RHPs Shawn Kelley, Adam Warren and Chase Whitley mingled with fans in the team store. ... Detroit CF Torii Hunter was held out of the lineup due to a bruised left hand. He remains day-to-day. ... Newly signed RHP Jim Johnson threw in front of Detroit pitching coach Jeff Jones. ... The Tigers announced that they will honor retiring Yankees SS Derek Jeter with a ceremony before the Aug. 27 game.