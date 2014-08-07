Yankees again get stellar pitching in 1-0 win

NEW YORK -- Starting pitching was expected to dominate this week at Yankee Stadium by at least one team.

That team was the New York Yankees, whose patchwork rotation dominated despite having four opening day starters on the disabled list.

Shane Greene became the latest Yankees starter to turn in a stellar performance, exiting to a standing ovation after pitching eight-plus innings and besting Rick Porcello on Thursday in a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Shortstop Stephen Drew had an RBI ground-rule double off Porcello with two outs in the fourth inning for the Yankees, who posted their second 1-0 victory of the season.

Greene, who entered the rotation when Masahiro Tanaka went on the disabled list last month, continued New York’s impressive run of starting pitching against the American League Central leader and league’s top offense.

The right-hander scattered five singles and allowed only two runners past first base. He struck out five, walked three and threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes while getting 11 ground-ball outs and firing first-pitch strikes to 19 hitters.

Greene followed strong performances by midseason trade acquisitions Brandon McCarthy and Chris Capuano in victories against former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Hiroki Kuroda also allowed three runs in seven innings while matching David Price in Tuesday’s 12-inning loss.

“Starting pitchers, you see one guy do good, you see the next guy, you start to get on a roll,” Greene said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Greene also two key double plays that helped him win for the first time at Yankee Stadium. The right-hander highlighted his outing by retiring designated Victor Martinez on a 4-6-3 double play to end the sixth inning and that came two innings after Greene struck out first baseman Don Kelly with two on.

“He had a lot of movement,” Victor Martinez said. “When he fell behind in the count, which was very little, he was able to throw his slider and cutter for strike. He kept everybody off-balance. He did a great job.”

Besides the double plays, the Yankees played strong defense behind Greene.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury made a nice running catch on second baseman Ian Kinsler in the fourth inning, left fielder Brett Gardner made a leaping catch on shortstop Andrew Romine for the final out of the fifth and third baseman Martin Prado made snagged left fielder Rajai Davis’ liner for the second out of the eighth.

“To be able to continue to pound the strike zone with quality pitches, that was impressive,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “His stuff was good all day.”

The Yankees allowed seven runs in 39 innings with their starters combining to allow three earned runs in 27 innings. Greene turned in the 50th start by a Yankees rookie, four shy of the team record set in 1986 and matched in 1991, and the Yankees have won 31 of those games.

They also held Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera to one hit in 10 at-bats in the series. Cabrera was on the bench for the first eight innings with his second day off this season but came up after Greene allowed a leadoff single Kinsler and closer David Robertson walked Victor Martinez.

Batting for right fielder J.D. Martinez, Cabrera bounced into a double play and Robertson retired Kelly for his 31st save.

“I had confidence he could get the job done,” Greene said of the Cabrera at-bat.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, “The truth is with two guys on, our best hitter has the day off and that’s the spot to use him. Not that it’s likely, but if J.D hits into a triple play, all of a sudden we’ve left our best hitter on the bench and I try to avoid doing that. He’s more capable out to right field than more of our left-handed hitters are capable of going out to left field.”

Porcello, who had about 20 friends and family in the stands, allowed one run and nine hits in seven innings as the Tigers were shut out in New York for the first time since Aug. 30, 2006.

“Fastball command, that’s usually my bread and butter,” Porcello said. “I was a little off-kilter. I fell behind a lot of guys on my fastball.”

NOTES: SS Derek Jeter was given the day off. Jeter has 3,429 hits and his next hit will tie Honus Wagner for sixth place in baseball history. ... IF Stephen Drew made his first start at shortstop since joining the Yankees and 1B Mark Teixeira sat out with an injured left pinkie finger. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) played catch at 60 and 90 feet without problem and will continue throwing this weekend. ... Since Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera was given the day off, 2B Ian Kinsler batted third for the third time this season. ... Detroit SS Eugenio Suarez missed his third straight game with a sprained left knee and RF Torii Hunter sat out a second straight game with a left hand contusion.