Hot Tigers pull out win over Yankees

DETROIT -- The strong pitching performances, sparkling defensive plays and timely hits keep on coming for the red-hot Detroit Tigers.

All the elements were once again evident as they topped the New York Yankees 2-1 Monday night at Comerica Park.

Alfredo Simon outdueled CC Sabathia and the Tigers scored a pair of two-out runs in the seventh. They also turned a crucial double play in the eighth with runners on the corners.

Noted for its slugging lineup, Detroit (11-2) has held opponents to one or no runs eight times while racing to the league’s best record in the early going.

“We’ve won games this year in a lot of different ways, a lot more ways than we won last year,” said Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez, who had a game-tying single. “As a team, that’s so satisfying. We’re doing all of the little things that changes games and changes seasons. It’s the difference between 10 or 12 more wins a year.”

Martinez made a heads-up baserunning play after he tied the game, as he got into a rundown between second and third to allow gimpy Victor Martinez to score the go-ahead run.

“We all know Victor is dealing with an injury right now and on top of that, he’s not the fastest guy,” he said. “I was talking to Omar (first base coach Omar Vizquel) and I asked him ‘If they sent Victor, are we going?’ He said, ‘Yeah, go get in a pickle.'”

While Victor Martinez chugged home on Yoenis Cespedes’ single, New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury decided to go after the trailing runner, but J.D. Martinez didn’t get tagged until Victor crossed home.

“I don’t think he would have had a shot at him at home,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Ells took the out and tried to end the inning.”

Simon (3-0), who has won all three of his starts, held the Yankees to one run on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings while striking out seven. He was acquired in an offseason trade with Cincinnati.

“His splitter was exceptional tonight,” Girardi said. “He got ahead of us and he used it really effectively. He threw some for strikes and then he expanded the zone.”

Reliever Joba Chamberlain bailed the Tigers out of a jam in the eighth, retiring Ellsbury on a double-play grounder with runners at the corners.

“I’ve faced Jacoby a lot,” Chamberlain said. “It’s one of those things where he knows what I’ve got and I know what he has, so I wanted to be aggressive in the zone and try to keep the ball out of the air.”

Joakim Soria collected his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Sabathia (0-3), who was seeking his first win since April 24 of last season, allowed seven hits while going the distance.

“He knows he’s throwing the ball well,” Girardi said. “I think he’s pleased with the way he’s throwing the ball but there’s frustration, I‘m sure. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.”

First baseman Mark Teixeira homered in the second for New York (6-7).

Sabathia faced the minimum through six innings despite giving up three hits and a walk. He induced three double-play grounders and picked off a runner.

That changed in the seventh when Detroit center fielder Rajai Davis led off with a single and advanced on a fly out. With two down, Sabathia intentionally walked Victor Martinez to face J.D. Martinez. The strategy backfired when he lined a single past shortstop Didi Gregorius to tie the game at 1.

Cespedes then put the Tigers on top with his single to center.

NOTES: Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez was moved to the No. 3 spot in the order while RF Carlos Beltran was dropped to fifth. “Alex has been getting on base and doing everything that you want, so I just flip-flopped them for now,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list for the first time in his career, had an MRI on Thursday, according to team trainer Kevin Rand. The MRI confirmed that Verlander has a right triceps strain. He has not been throwing since cutting a simulated game short last Wednesday due to soreness. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera leads all active players with a .708 slugging percentage against the Yankees. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his next start on four days’ rest on Thursday afternoon, according to Girardi. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow, tossed seven shutout innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday.