EditorsNote: Fixes: Adds the word ‘not’ in first paragraph

Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit helps Yankees defeat Tigers

NEW YORK -- Alex Rodriguez did not anticipate that he would get his 3,000th hit on the first pitch he saw from Justin Verlander Friday night.

It just happened to work out well for him, like many other things in his return to the New York Yankees following a one-year suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez became the 29th player to reach 3,000 career hits by hitting a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning when the Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers, 7-2.

”There wasn’t a lot leading up to it,“ Rodriguez said. ”I knew coming into the game that Justin Verlander’s as good as they get.

“I knew that when I’ve stayed in the strike zone I’ve done well and when I’ve chased he’s done very well against me. So I got a good pitch to hit.”

Rodriguez came into the game with 10 hits in 28 at-bats, including four home runs in his previous at-bats against Verlander. And the moment Verlander started the at-bat with a first-pitch fastball, Rodriguez swung and drove it into section 104 of the right-field seats.

“It’s early,” Verlander said. “I wasn’t really sure if he would be swinging early or not. In retrospect, I think he was trying to get 3,000 out of the way and that’s a pitch that historically I know he likes. He knows especially in this ballpark you just have to put the barrel up and it’s going to go.”

As soon as Rodriguez’s bat met the ball, everyone in Yankee Stadium knew. Shortly after making contact, Rodriguez began his trot around the bases with a wide smile on his face, slapped first base coach Tony Pena’s hand and pointed to various portions of the crowd, including his two daughters, who were seated behind the plate.

“I was just thinking aggressive, get a good pitch to hit and not try to do too much,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez joined Derek Jeter as the only players to do it for the Yankees. Jeter did against Detroit left-hander David Price July 9, 2011. He also joined Wade Boggs and Jeter as the only players to reach 3,000 hits with a home run.

“He was very relaxed,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I‘m sure he was excited to get to the ballpark today but his approach was great. For him to hit a home run to right-center tells me that he’s on his game and he’s not trying to do too much.”

Upon crossing home plate, Rodriguez accepted hugs and handshakes from teammates before taking a curtain call to acknowledge the standing ovation from the crowd of 44,588. The Yankees acknowledged the hit with a large graphic on the center-field scoreboard that read: “Congratulations Alex, 3,000.”

“Unreal,” New York catcher Brian McCann said. “What an amazing accomplishment. It was amazing to be a part of.”

The ball was caught by 38-year-old Zack Hample, a baseball collector who tweeted that he told the Yankees that he was keeping the ball. After the game, the Yankees said that executives Randy Levine and Lonn Trost met with Hample but an exchange had not been worked out.

Rodriguez’s hit came nearly six years after he got his 2,500th hit on Sept. 2, 2009.

“A year ago today, I didn’t know if this day would come,” Rodriguez said. “There were some really dark days.”

Rodriguez also joined Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray and Rafael Palmeiro as the only players to get 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. His home run was his 13th of the season and 667th of his career.

Rodriguez finished the game tied with Roberto Clemente for 28th on the all-time list. He also joined Rod Carew (Panama), Palmeiro (Cuba) and Clemente (Puerto Rico) as the fourth Hispanic player to reach the milestone and when the final out was made, Rodriguez accepted a hug from Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

The milestone home run was one of three hits by the Yankees. Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run in the second and left fielder Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead two-run home run with one out in the fifth.

New York scored three times in its final two at-bats.

Gardner scored on a wild pitch and first baseman Mark Teixeira had an RBI single in the seventh. Gardner added an RBI single in the eighth.

New York right-hander Adam Warren (5-4) allowed two runs and seven hits in a career-high eight innings.

Detroit scored both runs in the second on a two-run double by catcher Bryan Holaday. The Tigers almost made it a one-run game in the sixth but second baseman Ian Kinsler was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a fielding error by third baseman Chase Headley on a relay throw.

In his second start of the season following a strained right triceps, Verlander allowed six runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Detroit activated DH Victor Martinez from the 15-day disabled list after he missed a month with left knee inflammation. To make room for Martinez, OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after batting .275 in 18 games for Detroit. ... The Yankees made four roster moves Friday, recalling RHPs Bryan Mitchell and Branden Pinder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, placing RHP Sergio Santos on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 with right elbow inflammation and optioning RHP Chris Martin to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... New York RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game at Lehigh Valley. ... The Tigers signed five draft picks Friday, including OF Christin Stewart, who was the 34th overall selection. Detroit has agreed to terms with 20 of 41 draft picks.