Preview: Twins at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to remain perfect on their six-game homestand as they begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Los Angeles bounced back from a 2-4 road trip by sweeping a three-game home set versus Texas, outscoring the Rangers 15-7. The Angels wrapped up the series with a 5-2 triumph on Sunday as Kole Calhoun belted a two-run homer and Matt Shoemaker tossed 7 2/3 strong innings en route to his fifth straight win.

Los Angeles is running into a Minnesota team that is coming off a four-game home sweep of the Chicago White Sox that followed five consecutive losses on the road. After opening the set with a 4-2 win, the Twins posted three straight one-run victories - including a 6-5 triumph on Sunday in which Joe Mauer and Josh Willingham each recorded two RBIs while three relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Minnesota scored at least four runs in each win over Chicago after registering a total of five over the final four games of its skid.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (6-5, 3.25 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (7-6, 3.34)

Gibson has been sensational of late as he carries a 22-inning scoreless streak into Tuesday’s start and has kept the opposition off the scoreboard in four of his last five outings. The 26-year-old has had to settle for no-decisions in two of those scoreless performances, including Wednesday’s turn at Boston in which he allowed just one hit while recording a career-high eight strikeouts. Gibson yielded two runs over six frames last year in his only outing against the Angels but did not factor in the decision.

Wilson also settled for a no-decision on Thursday despite allowing only one run and three hits over seven innings at Cleveland. The 33-year-old has won just one of his last five overall outings but is 5-0 in his last six starts at home. Wilson is 4-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 24 career games (seven starts) against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gibson is 14 scoreless innings shy of matching the team record set in 2004 by LHP J.C. Romero.

2. Minnesota won five of its six meetings with Los Angeles last season.

3. Twins GM Terry Ryan hopes to accompany the team on its six-game road trip, which would be his first of the season after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in February.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Twins 2