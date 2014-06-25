Preview: Twins at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to continue their dominant homestand when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 during its stretch of six straight at home as it posted an 8-6 victory in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Mike Trout belted a two-run homer while Josh Hamilton and Howie Kendrick delivered two-run singles as the Angels took a 5-0 lead in the first inning but squandered it in the second before moving ahead for good in the bottom half.
Minnesota had its four-game winning streak come to an end despite Kendrys Morales’ first home run of the season. The former Angel added a sacrifice fly for his first multi-RBI performance since recording three June 11 at Toronto. The Twins have won five of their seven meetings with the Angels this season.
TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Yohan Pino (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (7-2, 2.79)
Pino will be making his second career start as he has replaced Sam Deduno in Minnesota’s rotation. The 30-year-old Venezuelan lasted seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his major-league debut Thursday, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out seven. Pino posted a 1.92 ERA over 61 innings in Triple A before joining the Twins.
Richards posted his third straight victory Friday, limiting Texas to one run and four hits while striking out seven in six innings. The 26-year-old has been superb over his last four starts as he has allowed a total of two runs in 27 frames. Richards tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his only career appearance against Minnesota.
1. The Twins have scored at least four runs in each of their last five contests.
2. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (hamstring) is slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
3. Minnesota signed RHP Nick Burdi, their second-round pick in this year’s draft, and assigned him to Single-A Cedar Rapids.
PREDICTION: Angels 5, Twins 1