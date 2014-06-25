Preview: Twins at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to continue their dominant homestand when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 during its stretch of six straight at home as it posted an 8-6 victory in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Mike Trout belted a two-run homer while Josh Hamilton and Howie Kendrick delivered two-run singles as the Angels took a 5-0 lead in the first inning but squandered it in the second before moving ahead for good in the bottom half.

Minnesota had its four-game winning streak come to an end despite Kendrys Morales’ first home run of the season. The former Angel added a sacrifice fly for his first multi-RBI performance since recording three June 11 at Toronto. The Twins have won five of their seven meetings with the Angels this season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Yohan Pino (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (7-2, 2.79)

Pino will be making his second career start as he has replaced Sam Deduno in Minnesota’s rotation. The 30-year-old Venezuelan lasted seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his major-league debut Thursday, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out seven. Pino posted a 1.92 ERA over 61 innings in Triple A before joining the Twins.

Richards posted his third straight victory Friday, limiting Texas to one run and four hits while striking out seven in six innings. The 26-year-old has been superb over his last four starts as he has allowed a total of two runs in 27 frames. Richards tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his only career appearance against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have scored at least four runs in each of their last five contests.

2. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (hamstring) is slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

3. Minnesota signed RHP Nick Burdi, their second-round pick in this year’s draft, and assigned him to Single-A Cedar Rapids.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Twins 1