Preview: Twins at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday. Los Angeles has excelled both at the plate and on the mound since being blanked at Seattle on July 11, scoring a total of 32 runs during its winning streak while allowing only seven.

Albert Pujols was a beast during Monday’s doubleheader sweep of Boston, going 4-for-7 with three home runs and four RBIs. The blasts gave Pujols a league-leading 29 this season and 549 for his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for 15th place on the all-time list. Minnesota returned from the All-Star break to post its fourth straight victory but followed up with back-to-back losses at Oakland. The Twins were trounced 14-1 Sunday and had the following day off but still managed to pull within 5 1/2 games of first-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-6, 2.85 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-7, 4.85)

Gibson won his fourth consecutive start July 12, when he allowed just an unearned run and four hits in seven innings against Detroit. The 27-year-old has yielded a total of four earned runs during his winning streak and three or fewer in 15 of his last 17 outings. Gibson is winless in three career turns versus the Angels, going 0-1 while surrendering 13 runs in 15 frames for a 7.80 ERA.

Shoemaker made his first relief appearance of the season July 12, allowing one run — a homer — in one inning at Seattle. The 28-year-old is winless in his last five starts despite giving up only two runs in each of his last three. Shoemaker did not receive a decision in his only career turn versus the Twins on Sept. 5, when he yielded three runs on six hits and three walks in four frames at Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins rookie DH Miguel Sano is expected to miss the series due to a mildly sprained right ankle.

2. Pujols and Angels All-Star OF Mike Trout (28) have belted a total of 57 home runs, the same amount as the entire Atlanta Braves team.

3. Los Angeles has won 15 of hits last 18 games.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Angels 4