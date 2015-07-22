Preview: Twins at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels hope to have their young superstar back in the lineup Wednesday as they look to register their seventh consecutive victory when they host the Minnesota Twins in the middle contest of their three-game set. Mike Trout missed his first contest of the season Tuesday due to a sore left heel, but that didn’t keep Los Angeles from rolling past Minnesota 7-0 in the series opener.

C.J. Cron went 4-for-4 while Chris Iannetta homered and drove in four runs as the Angels improved to 5-0 on their 10-game homestand. Minnesota registered only a pair of singles as it suffered its third straight loss. The Twins have not generated much offense during their slide, scoring a total of three runs while allowing 24. Prior to the skid, they recorded 29 runs during a four-game winning streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-6, 4.00 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (7-7, 3.59)

Pelfrey has not pitched since July 9, when he fell to 0-4 over his last six starts after yielding four runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings against Detroit. The 31-year-old has been tagged for 27 runs and 49 hits over 32 frames during his winless streak. Pelfrey is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four career outings against the Angels.

Wilson was superb against Boston on Friday, scattering five hits over eight scoreless innings, but was forced to settle for a no-decision. The 34-year-old has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, going 4-2 in that span. Wilson owns a 6-3 record and 4.68 ERA in 26 career games (nine starts) versus Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels, who own a two-game lead over Houston in the American League West, have won 16 of their last 19 contests.

2. Minnesota DH Miguel Sano is likely to return to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out the series opener with a mildly sprained right ankle.

3. Los Angeles RHP Jered Weaver, who is sidelined with inflammation in his left hip, threw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Twins 3